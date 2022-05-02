They open a new call to access 750 scholarships and learn to develop software applications

It is worth remembering that in the first call for scholarships, the company received more than 15,000 applications from all over the country and even abroad. In response to this high demand, Aptugo calls once again to be part of its training and apply for scholarships by going to course.Aptugo.com and completing the form there until all available seats are covered. For those interested in participating in the training not being scholarship holders, you must enter the same site, course.Aptugo.com, know the conditions to be part of it and complete the corresponding form. The deadline to apply is Friday, May 6.

The course begins on Monday, May 9 and will take place every Monday and Thursday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. All participants will have access to a free Aptugo license for one year to continue developing all kinds of software. Scholarship winners will be notified on Saturday, May 7.

“Our mission is to empower the next generation of developers. Through our courses, we seek to empower all those who wish to do so, regardless of their previous knowledge, so that they can develop their own applications”, comments Gastón Gorosterrazu, creator and CEO of Aptugo. “We want to train a new generation of “Citizen Developers” or developer citizens, giving them the tools they need to undertake, develop new job skills or digitize processes in their current jobs. In a digitized world, we believe that it is necessary to democratize access to software development and that is why we will continue to provide free opportunities in our country. We need more Citizen Developers”, reinforces the executive.

The scholarship holders will participate in the course “Development of Applications from Start to Finish of Aptugo”. This is not a 500-hour bootcamp where you have to wait and wait to see the first results; It is a training that allows you to build unique applications from scratch, thanks to a visual and intuitive methodology. The course is 100% practical and collaborative learning, simulating real teamwork scenarios and in which any enthusiast, even without prior knowledge of programming, will be able to develop their own software applications from start to finish. The course will be virtual live and will consist of 15 classes of 2 hours each and where all the necessary topics for fullstack software development will be addressed, in addition to promoting growth in other essential soft skills such as teamwork, communication and creativity, for the unique collaborative methodology that the course presents.

Aptugo has a YouTube channel where free tutorials and Masterclasses are shared. So far in 2022, the tutorials received more than 55 thousand visits and the Masterclasses were seen by more than 15 thousand people.

“We are surprised with the results. More than 600 students have already started our live courses. Completion rates are double or triple those of typical programming courses where students are often frustrated by lack of results. The composition of the courses is very heterogeneous, and that is something that also enriches learning. The age range is from 15 to 75 years. With a percentage of women close to 40% and less than 20% arrive with some kind of previous experience. That is, almost 80% of all students had never studied programming or had any prior knowledge. We are sure that there are entrepreneurs and companies that will be able to benefit from what our students have done”, adds Gorosterrazu.