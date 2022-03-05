They open a new call to take 35 girls to NASA, how can they apply?

Ecopetrol and the She Is Foundation opened a new call to participate in the “She is an Astronaut” program, which this year seeks to take 35 girls to NASA, the world’s largest space operations center in Houston, Texas, United States. Girls from 9 to 15 years old, from 43 municipalities in which Ecopetrol operates, will be able to participate in this new call.

The selected young women will have the opportunity to promote their interest in STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) careers through a visit to the space center and through the development of virtual learning modules that they must take before the trip.

Girls interested in being part of the program should check the requirements and fill out the registration form at https://she-is.org/, which will be active until March 15, 2022.

This is the second mission visited by NASA with the support of the Colombian oil company. Last year, 31 girls from different municipalities in the country traveled and lived a unique experience for a week that favored their interest in scientific knowledge and exact sciences, as well as the development of skills in gender equity and female empowerment.

In order to increase the coverage of the program and improve the quality of education and school retention, Ecopetrol signed an alliance with the She Is Foundation so that 230 girls be part of “She is an Astronaut”. In the next three years, 45 of them will have the opportunity to visit the NASA Space Center.

Photo: She Is Foundation

The program includes face-to-face and virtual activities designed for young women to experience situations through space simulators and meetings with female astronauts, engineers, and mathematicians, among others. Experiences that will allow them to broaden their vision of leadership and empowerment, as well as test their skills and competencies to find solutions and face risk situations, similar to those experienced on space travel.

“This second crew and the girls who will benefit from the program will undoubtedly be tomorrow’s leaders in the field of science, technology or in the role they decide to play to make their life project a reality. They are an example to follow, a demonstration that, with study, rigor, scientific curiosity and imagination, dreams come true”, commented Felipe Bayón Pardo, president of Ecopetrol.

Photo: She Is Foundation

They will make custom suits to explore Mars

The project, selected by Niac (Nasa Innovative Advanced Concepts), is based on the use of Digital Thread (DT) that integrates digital analytical components for manufacturing in the development of the final spacesuit. This was presented by the Former NASA astronaut Bonnie Dunbar, engineer at Texas A&M University.

This approach would address several problems facing deep space travel, in particular:

The capacity of rapidly design and manufacture best-fitting extravehicular activity (EVA) spacesuits to the anthropometric characteristics of each crew member (male and female) in any gravitational environment.

The need to build digital twins that are continuously modified based on lessons learned and design optimization.

The ability for the deep space crew to fabricate or repair some EVA suit components ‘in situ’ based on digital files.

The ability to digitally incorporate the EVA suit throughout the architecture and the Mars mission concept of operations, including resupply, repair, and fabrication on-site and the reuse of materials on-site.

Photo: She Is Foundation

Planned Mars architectures to place humans on the surface by 2030 envision nearly daily spacewalks in spacesuits for extravehicular activities (EVAs). EVA suits are considered anthropometrically “spaceships” that must protect the crew from the extreme environments of space and, at the same time, provide the necessary mobility to carry out scientific and engineering exploration tasks effectively outside the habitat or the spacecraft, explains NASA.

According to the space agency, a return to custom EVA suits seems justified. But how to do this quickly and profitably? Is it possible to use current scanning technologies, human factors studies, physiological data, additive manufacturing, robotics, and modern digital design and analysis tools?

The main objective of this feasibility project is to answer those questions by determining how the “Digital Thread” manufacturing process, which is being implemented in other non-human manufacturing spheres, can be used to develop a digital manufacturing flow that will provide any size optimized EVA space suit.

The study will identify all the key components of a spacesuit and current manufacturing technologies; assign them to DT components; identify technology gaps; compare technologies and capabilities required in industry, academia, and government, and develop a conceptual DT model for future spacesuit development and operational support.