They order jail for a couple who took a video making fun of Maduro

A humorous video distributed on social networks in Venezuela led to the arrest warrant of the couple who recorded it, on charges of promoting hatred and inciting the murder of high-ranking figures of the Nicolás Maduro regime.

The video, broadcast through Tik Tok and later on Twitter, suggests that all Venezuelans want Maduro’s death, in addition to jokingly mentioning the Attorney General of the Tarek William Saab regime, the First Vice President of the National Assembly, Iris Varela, the former president of the National Assembly, Diosdado Cabello, and the late president of Venezuela, Hugo Chávez.

On Sunday, Saab announced that the prosecution had issued warrants to arrest the couple who had recorded and distributed the video. Shortly after, he announced that officials from the CICPC investigative police had already arrested Florencio Gil Mata in connection with the case and that they were looking for citizen Olga Lucila Mata de Gil, who still has an arrest warrant pending.

“These subjects #instigated the murder of public figures,” Saab wrote through his Twitter account.

The video shows a woman who made arepas to sell and when asked what kind of fillings she has, she mentions the different versions of the dish she sells, each bearing the names of different Chavismo leaders.

Mentioning the arepa called “La Viuda,” the arepa vendor said it was named in honor of Maduro’s wife, Cilia Flores.

At that point, the alleged client shows surprise and comments that Flores is not yet a widow, to which the arepa seller replies, “well, but that’s what we all want.”

In 2018, the Maduro regime approved a law aimed at punishing people who criticize the socialist government through social networks. Known as the law against hate, the legal regulation establishes penalties of up to 20 years in prison for offenders and authorizes the closure of media outlets and fines for companies and electronic media that distribute offensive messages.

The law has been used to jail everything from dissidents active on social media to protesters carrying banners criticizing the regime.

This story was originally published on April 18, 2022 10:50 a.m.