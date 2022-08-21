News

They order the suspension of arrest and extradition orders for ELN negotiators

(CNN Spanish) — The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, reported this Saturday that he signed a decree that -among other things- suspends the arrest and extradition orders for those who resume the role of negotiators with the National Liberation Army (ELN).

During an event in San Pablo, in Bolívar department, Petro added that the measure seeks to “try to build the path, hopefully quickly and expeditiously, where this organization ceases to be an insurgent guerrilla in Colombia.”

On August 11, a Colombian government commission, headed by Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva and Peace Commissioner Danilo Rueda, said they were exploring the possibility of resuming the peace talks frozen since 2019. Petro delegates met with Antonio García, head of the ELN, and agreed to set the rules of the game to sit down at a possible negotiating table.

Colombian Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva Durán reads a statement flanked by his Cuban counterpart, Bruno Rodríguez, and the new Colombian High Commissioner for Peace, Iván Danilo Rueda, in Havana, on August 11, 2022. – Credit: YAMIL LAGE/AFP via Getty Images

With information from Fernando Ramos

