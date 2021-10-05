They ordered drugs by text and paid in bitcoin: baby pushers reported in Reggio Emilia

REGGIO EMILIA – The drugs were ordered through the channels of instant messaging and paid with electronic currency (the so-called bitcoin), to then be collected in a commercial establishment in the country indicated as the delivery address. They organized the system two minors from Bagnolo (Reggio Emilia), reported by the Carabinieri to the competent Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office of Bologna for the crime of drug dealing in competition and material forgery committed by a private individual.

The supplies, in fact, were requested by registering an identity card of a relative of the very young – actually expired – to which the dates of issue and validity had been modified. The operation of the Reggio military represents the development of a precedent investigation into a circle of underage drug dealers who, always in Bagnolo, they supplied their peers in front of the schools. Last December, a boy believed to be the organizer of the illicit activity was denounced, who was found in his house about 140 grams of hashish, marijuana and marijuana seeds, as well as a precision slingbar and the necessary for the packaging of the doses. . An accomplice was also reported with him.