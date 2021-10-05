News

They ordered drugs by text and paid in bitcoin: baby pushers reported in Reggio Emilia

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

REGGIO EMILIA – The drugs were ordered through the channels of instant messaging and paid with electronic currency (the so-called bitcoin), to then be collected in a commercial establishment in the country indicated as the delivery address. They organized the system two minors from Bagnolo (Reggio Emilia), reported by the Carabinieri to the competent Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office of Bologna for the crime of drug dealing in competition and material forgery committed by a private individual.

Loading...
Advertisements

The supplies, in fact, were requested by registering an identity card of a relative of the very young – actually expired – to which the dates of issue and validity had been modified. The operation of the Reggio military represents the development of a precedent investigation into a circle of underage drug dealers who, always in Bagnolo, they supplied their peers in front of the schools. Last December, a boy believed to be the organizer of the illicit activity was denounced, who was found in his house about 140 grams of hashish, marijuana and marijuana seeds, as well as a precision slingbar and the necessary for the packaging of the doses. . An accomplice was also reported with him.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.5K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
1.0K
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
917
News

Ariana Grande announced the deluxe version of “Positions” with five more songs
844
News

Amanda Seyfried mom tormented by a dark secret in the movie trailer
807
News

Alexandra Daddario – Mauxa.com
795
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
793
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
782
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
782
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
768
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top