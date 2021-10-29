News

They ordered psychoactive substances produced abroad on the dark web by paying in bitcoins. Thirty-nine suspects. – the Fact Nisseno

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

They used the dark web to order new psychoactive substances created in chemical laboratories abroad, including the rape drug (GHB GBL) and synthetic opioids (Fentanyl). They paid in bitcoins and imported highly dangerous drugs into Italy, hiding behind names of fantasy or the dead.

39 people fell into the network of the Carabinieri of the Health Protection Command, who reconstructed the international routes of origin of the substances and put an end to illicit trafficking. Among the suspects, professionals from the private sector or public administration, including a middle school teacher who brought synthetic substances to school. Through constant monitoring of the e-shops on the deep and dark web, it was possible to identify over 290 shipments, for a turnover of approximately 4,800,000 euros.

Loading...
Advertisements

The activity saw the coordination of the Central Directorate for Anti-Drug Services and the contribution of the Chemistry Section of the RIS in Rome, developed within the framework of the interinstitutional collaboration agreement signed between the Anti-drug Policies Department of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers and the General Command of the Carabinieri, called “Progetto NPS on line”.

Among the substances seized, also thanks to two distinct “undercover operations”, 42 liters of GBL, 1.3 kg of synthetic substances and 20 stamps based on flualprazolam, produced in Holland and never found in Italy before. These are drugs that have been circulating for some time in the USA, Canada and other countries, where they have caused a rapid increase in overdose deaths. The reinvestment of the proceeds of cryptocurrency trading was also ascertained: it is the first time that the self-laundering of virtual currencies has been documented in Italy.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

734
News

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Chris Pratt announces the start of filming, video from the set!
717
News

Uncharted: Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in the funny behind the scenes video
634
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
599
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
560
News

5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com
497
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
492
News

Chris Pratt announces the start of filming with a video from the set
398
News

The highly anticipated film will be off-limits to minors for “violence and vulgar language”
386
News

Michael B. Jordan at Denzel Washington’s directing lesson
385
News

“Bitcoin? Has no value” From FinanciaLounge
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top