They ordered psychoactive substances produced abroad on the dark web by paying in bitcoins. Thirty-nine suspects. – the Fact Nisseno

They used the dark web to order new psychoactive substances created in chemical laboratories abroad, including the rape drug (GHB GBL) and synthetic opioids (Fentanyl). They paid in bitcoins and imported highly dangerous drugs into Italy, hiding behind names of fantasy or the dead.

39 people fell into the network of the Carabinieri of the Health Protection Command, who reconstructed the international routes of origin of the substances and put an end to illicit trafficking. Among the suspects, professionals from the private sector or public administration, including a middle school teacher who brought synthetic substances to school. Through constant monitoring of the e-shops on the deep and dark web, it was possible to identify over 290 shipments, for a turnover of approximately 4,800,000 euros.

The activity saw the coordination of the Central Directorate for Anti-Drug Services and the contribution of the Chemistry Section of the RIS in Rome, developed within the framework of the interinstitutional collaboration agreement signed between the Anti-drug Policies Department of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers and the General Command of the Carabinieri, called “Progetto NPS on line”.

Among the substances seized, also thanks to two distinct “undercover operations”, 42 liters of GBL, 1.3 kg of synthetic substances and 20 stamps based on flualprazolam, produced in Holland and never found in Italy before. These are drugs that have been circulating for some time in the USA, Canada and other countries, where they have caused a rapid increase in overdose deaths. The reinvestment of the proceeds of cryptocurrency trading was also ascertained: it is the first time that the self-laundering of virtual currencies has been documented in Italy.