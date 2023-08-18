They ordered the immediate withdrawal of these four famous foods from supermarkets in Spain

The Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition (Essen) published two important alerts last July. This figure has doubled in the first fortnight of August., The first of these was due to the absence of labeling in Spanish on the chocolate bars. Milka MMMax Loofy Caramel. As a precautionary measure, the agency asked people who have allergies or intolerance to any of the ingredients in this product to refrain from consuming it.

occurred in the initial distribution Autonomous Communities of Andalusia, Aragon, Catalonia, Cantabria, Madrid and the Valencian Community. still, It is not ruled out that redistribution may take place in other autonomous communities., They issued a statement about the incident requesting the company to immediately withdraw the product.

The day after this warning, Essen also ordered the withdrawal of a batch smoked salmon Distributed in many Spanish supermarkets. According to the agency, the presence of listeria monocytogenesa bacterium Responsible listeriosisA disease of particular concern in pregnant women, children, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems. were the first to report what had happened community of madrid, where parts of the affected part were delivered. Furthermore, in Castilla-La Mancha, Castilla y León, Catalonia and Murcia, it is not ruled out that a redistribution could take place.

Aisen asked everyone who have already bought the product they should avoid consuming it, If it has already been done and symptoms like fever, muscle aches, or gastrointestinal problemsIt is advised to go to the health center on behalf of the body. Nevertheless, it should be taken into account that the incubation period can be from one to two weeks, although in some cases it can be as long as three months.

One of the latest alerts issued by the agency under the Ministry of Consumer Affairs to date was found in a 550 gram superfine peas package of the FINDUS brand. The decision to recall the product was taken by the company after verification of the samples of the batch containing wheat germA food that is known to be an allergen and can affect people with gluten intolerance.

For this reason, Eisen recommended it for people with problems from consuming gluten who could get it. Above this they refrain from consuming it. However, it is a safe product for all people who are not allergic or sensitive to gluten.





A new food alert was also issued in the first half of August, although this time it came from the European Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed (RASFF), which links the various agencies responsible for the safety of food and consumption in the EU. Is.

The RASFF traced the drug through the French authorities. in tadalafil Some honey bars made in Spain, The incident was then classified as “severe” by the alert system, which did not take long to notify the European Union. The product under consideration is marketed in the form of honey sticks which are sold as aphrodisiacs, and Notified in the category of “dietary foods”Food Supplements and Fortified Foods” on the Official Alert website.