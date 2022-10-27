They ordered to vacate a building of 164 apartments in Miami Beach because it has structural damage

This is the Port Royale condominium, at number 6969 Collins Avenue

The municipality of miami-beachthe tourist area of ​​that city in southern Florida (USA), ordered this Thursday the eviction from a 164-apartment building due to structural damage detected by city council technicians.

Local media report that the municipality’s spokeswoman, Melissa Berthierannounced that it is the condominium Port Royale, at 6969 Collins Avenue and that the eviction must be immediate.

The order to leave the building has already been communicated to the residents, who must leave the apartment block before 7:00 p.m. local time (11:00 p.m. GMT).

It may interest you: They evicted an eight-story building in Miami due to structural problems

The problem is due to damage to a concrete beam that could not support the entire structure of the building, according to municipal engineers.

The city’s evacuation order came just hours after city inspectors issued a notice to property management.

In 2021, 98 people were killed when a 12-story residential building near Miami Beach collapsed. Teams searched through the rubble for more than a month to recover and identify the remains of the victims.

Many relatives and victims of the collapse ask the authorities for explanations, although the answers will take time to arrive.

This was explained to the agency EFE the co-director of the investigations carried out by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), Judith Mitrani-Reiser, who spent two months working from dawn to dusk on the remains of the building, which was completely demolished weeks after its partial collapse .

This expert, who came to Miami from Cuba when she was a child, understands the relatives’ impatience, but explains that the one in Surfside is one of the “most difficult and complex” investigations they have faced.

“What is particularly unusual and challenging is the age of the structure when it collapsed and the fact that there is no clear initial event (which caused the collapse), even after a year of investigations”, explains the investigator of a federal agency that has worked on disasters such as the attacks on the Twin Towers in New York, on September 11, 2001.

(With information from EFE)

Keep reading:

Why, according to The Economist, Miami is the “commercial capital” of Latin America

Landslide in Surfside: they discovered another error that could have aggravated the tragedy

Surfside tragedy: survivors and relatives of the victims of the collapse put Miami in the crosshairs