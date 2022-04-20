they paid him 4 thousand pesos, but they were Colombians

Photo: Instagram video capture via @rubyestephaniaoficial

A Mexican singer named Ruby Estephanía, 23, shared on her Instagram account the story of how she was deceived by some Colombians who offered her $4,000 pesos to sing for them, but in the end they paid her with bills from her country.

In his publication, which he made on April 10, he wrote: “look what I earned for singing on the beach”, and in the attached video he said: “hey, what do you think? I was recently singing here in Mazatlán, Sinaloa and They gave me $4,000 pesos to continue singing more songs so I was so excited that I kept singing, singing and singing”.

“I stayed at that table until, look, they gave me these $2,000 bills that are Colombian,” said the young Mexican and showed the two pieces of Colombian paper money on which the image of the artist Débora Arango appears, who was a famous painter of the expressionist movement.

Ruby pointed out that when he finished he began to count his earnings and got a bad surprise: “When I finished singing, doing accounts and everything, I discovered that the Colombian is not the same as the peso, we already knew, but I did not know that it was such a difference. drastic. So, in total it was $4,000 Colombian pesos, but in Mexico it was only $24 pesos.”

Currently a Mexican peso is worth $189 Colombian pesos, so in total the Mexican singer only received $21 pesos for her work, for which she finally pointed out: “as Ruby Estefanía says, she was broke, this time because I thought it was $4,000 pesos and I was singing many songs. This is part of the we sing for the love of art”.

In his publication, several people who claim to be from Colombia apologized for what their compatriots did: “not all Colombians are like that, you shouldn’t be trusted, you should be suspicious,” “I think most Colombians feel ashamed for that attitude”, “I am Colombian and bad, bad, bad, what they did to you. Not all Colombians are like that”, “I am Colombian and attitudes how you are are what make us be labeled everywhere, I apologize on behalf of our country”.

