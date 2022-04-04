They place the last beam of the bridge that will connect Lambaré with Asunción

On Sunday night, the last beam of the 180-meter bridge that is part of the future Costanera Sur avenue was placed, which constitutes an important advance in this work that will improve connectivity between the cities of Lambaré and Asunción.

The bridge is located over the main channel of the Lambaré stream and is one of three that are under construction. They clarify that it has a width of the cross section of 24 meters, with 14.5 meters of roadway, in addition, it contemplates 2.5 meters of sidewalks on both sides and 3 meters of bike lane.

The structure has a central separator and the type of foundation is deep on 122 reinforced concrete piles. In total it has 4 rows of intermediate piers, with the abutments of the transverse heads.

Likewise, the longitudinal beams are made of high-resistance prefabricated concrete that total 50 beams of 30 meters. On the other hand, the construction of a total of 127 temporary homes that will house 532 people from Bañado Tacumbú de Asunción was completed, while the works of the Costanera Sur continue.

Read also: Hearing of a tortured cadet before the Military Justice is suspended

Costanera Sur Avenue will be approximately 7.6 km long along the Bañado Sur, from Cristóbal Colón Avenue to Cerro Lambaré, connecting the city with the Paraguay River. All this taking into account urban development, social cohesion and environmental valorization.

The project seeks to contribute to improving the quality of life of the people of Asuncion and of the inhabitants of the metropolitan area, in general, by allowing a more fluid road connection between the areas of Itá Enramada and Santa Librada de Asunción, as well as of inhabitants of Lambaré, San Antonio and Villa Elisa, Central department.

Also read: Also read: Prosecutor’s Office initiated investigation into torture of a cadet at the Academil