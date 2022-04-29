They point out a possible relationship between Amber Heard and Elon Musk while they were married to Johnny Depp

In the midst of the high-profile media trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, accusations and rumors of all kinds continue. After the version involving Elon Musk, court documents presented by the actor’s lawyers would support the version that the tycoon and the actress were lovers while the marriage still lasted.

The legal dispute between the two figures is at a level of detail never seen before, where even the smallest issues are mentioned and publicly disclosed. This time the situation reached Musk, who is talked about a lot these days after he bought Twitter.

A few days ago, the tycoon was the protagonist of a rumor that he categorically denied and that seemed to have been just that. However, that story revealed an alleged relationship that he had with Heard while she was married.

Specifically, the rumor emerged in 2020 and maintains that Amber Heard, Elon Musk and Cara Delevingne had a sexual threesome in Depp’s penthouse. This version was supported by Josh Drew, the actor’s neighbor, and Trinity Corrine Esparza, chief counselor of the building, with their statements. In addition, the British media Daily Mail showed some images where a woman similar to Cara is seen in the elevator.

The owner of Tesla strongly denied this story. In dialogue with Page Six, he assured that between him and the model there is only friendship and that the sexual encounter never happened. On the other hand, he admitted an affair with Heard, but said that it began a month after her divorce.

The trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard complicated Elon Musk



On the latter, the legal advice of Johnny Depp does not coincide. According to court documents filed in the case, the first recorded meeting between Heard and Musk occurred a month after their marriage.

According to the testimonies of construction employees of Eastern Columbia, the Los Angeles building where the actor’s property is located, in March 2015 the actress received the tycoon “late at night”. At the time, Depp was out of the country working on a movie, so he was not present.

In addition, the actor’s lawyers also claim that the meeting occurred shortly after Heard assaulted her ex-husband with a bottle, after he raised the desire to make a post-nuptial agreement to divide the properties.

The relationship between Amber Heard and Elon Musk existed

Beyond the discussion about when the meetings began or the rumor of a trio that was denied by the protagonists, the truth is that both had a love relationship. What Heard recognized at the time is that they both dated after their divorce.

Although the link did not work, they remained friends and in 2018 the actress claimed to have “a beautiful relationship” with the tycoon. The trial is expected to last several more days and to investigate not only the relationship between the two protagonists, but also dozens of questions about the time that both actors shared during their marriage.