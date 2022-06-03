They point out that Chyno Miranda would have another incurable disease

This Thursday afternoon, June 2, the hosts of the program ‘Chisme no Like’ Elisa Beristain and Javier Ceriani revealed that the singer Chyno Miranda is in a rehabilitation clinic, However, this not all since they assured that the Venezuelan would have another incurable disease.

The presenters have proof that the singer is allegedly in a drug rehabilitation clinic in his native Venezuela.

“We are going to confirm for the first time because we entered the clinic a long time ago, but we are protecting it because it is very delicate, note that Chisme no Like entered that clinic that is protected by the Maduro government,” Javier began.

He continued: “The cousin took him from Miami and admitted him to this clinic that is not for his peripheral disease, nor the encephalitis that inflames the nerves around the brain that damages his spine and spinal cord for which he loses mobility. . Ladies and gentlemen, here is Chyno Miranda at the tía panchita drug rehabilitation clinic.”

In the images you can see that they enter a clinic to ask for reports, there the hosts of the program supposedly mention the singer is hospitalized and cannot leave the place until he complies with the request.

On the other hand, Javier Ceriani also confessed that Chyno would have another disease for which there would be no cure.

“There is something even more delicate Chyno Miranda that we cannot say, there is another third disease of the most dangerous that has no cure… On a par with leprosy and these diseases that scare people who have been discriminated against,” he concluded. .