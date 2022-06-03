Entertainment

They point out that Chyno Miranda would have another incurable disease

Photo of James James46 mins ago
0 33 1 minute read

This Thursday afternoon, June 2, the hosts of the program ‘Chisme no Like’ Elisa Beristain and Javier Ceriani revealed that the singer Chyno Miranda is in a rehabilitation clinic, However, this not all since they assured that the Venezuelan would have another incurable disease.

The presenters have proof that the singer is allegedly in a drug rehabilitation clinic in his native Venezuela.

“We are going to confirm for the first time because we entered the clinic a long time ago, but we are protecting it because it is very delicate, note that Chisme no Like entered that clinic that is protected by the Maduro government,” Javier began.

They point out that Chyno Miranda would have another incurable disease

He continued: “The cousin took him from Miami and admitted him to this clinic that is not for his peripheral disease, nor the encephalitis that inflames the nerves around the brain that damages his spine and spinal cord for which he loses mobility. . Ladies and gentlemen, here is Chyno Miranda at the tía panchita drug rehabilitation clinic.”

In the images you can see that they enter a clinic to ask for reports, there the hosts of the program supposedly mention the singer is hospitalized and cannot leave the place until he complies with the request.

On the other hand, Javier Ceriani also confessed that Chyno would have another disease for which there would be no cure.

“There is something even more delicate Chyno Miranda that we cannot say, there is another third disease of the most dangerous that has no cure… On a par with leprosy and these diseases that scare people who have been discriminated against,” he concluded. .

They point out that Chyno Miranda would have another incurable disease

Source link

Photo of James James46 mins ago
0 33 1 minute read

Related Articles

Enrique Guzmán does not want to talk about Frida Sofía again | u-channel

2 mins ago

2 actresses who also went on trial as Amber Heard

3 mins ago

Georgina Rodríguez improves her mood in a relaxing family plan

13 mins ago

The luxurious purchase that Chris Hemsworth was able to make thanks to Marvel

14 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button