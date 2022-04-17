they point to a 14-year-old adolescent as the alleged murderer of a young woman

A 14-year-old teenager is accused as the author of the crime of Ayelén González, a 25-year-old woman shot to death in the southwestern area of ​​Rosario, after leaving a party.

According to police sources, the crime occurred at 9:10 in Uruguay at 4100, a few meters from Rio de Janeiro, where the victim died on the spot as a result of four bullet wounds. One of the projectiles went through his head and was the one that, ultimately, was lethal.

The Criminal Investigation Agency (AIC) indicated that, according to data provided by witnesses, the main suspect would be identified. Meanwhile, the forensic report revealed that González had four bullet holes: one in the left parietal, another in the right maxilla, one in the right shoulder and the rest in the back.

According to what 911 personnel could preliminarily establish, the victim was at a party and walked out with a boy. “At one point the masculine he fired several shots at her and she collapsed on the sidewalkwhile the aggressor escaped on foot in an unknown direction, “said the police report.

By order of the Intentional Homicide Prosecutor Adrián Spelta, the AIC Homicide Brigade carried out a survey of the place in search of cameras and eyewitnesses, while the proceedings continue to achieve total clarification of the present case and find the murderer.

Meanwhile, on a Facebook wall someone wrote a harsh account in the first person – as if it were the victim herself – to clarify: “They say it was due to account adjustments and the reality is that it was not so”.

Although this person gave the first name of the alleged murderer, for legal reasons that identity will be reserved for the time being and because it is a minor. However, They explained the version of the mobile that caused the crime.

“The only thing that happened is that we had an argument in the middle of the street where he demanded (the shooter) not to shoot my son, because this trash spends his time shooting into the air, until this son of a bitch shot me 4 times and left me lifeless and my son without a mother”read a posting on the wall of the social network.

And he requested: “The only thing I ask is that you spread this information so that my truth is not covered up, so that the information on this murderer is not reserved because today it was my turn And I hope it doesn’t touch anyone else.”