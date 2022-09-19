They portray the symbol and the person

WASHINGTON (AP) — In the spring of 2012, artist Ralph Heimans stood on the intricately tiled floor of Westminster Abbey and waited for the person he would portray in his latest commission: Queen Elizabeth II. . When he approached it was an extraordinary moment.

“He was wearing his mantle of state, with four attendants holding him, as he walked down the long corridor. It was quite a theatrical entrance”, recalls Heimans about the sovereign, who died last Thursday the 8th at the age of 96.

After spending an hour with the monarch “talking niceties” he had a “feeling of how kind she was, almost a shy feeling, an introspective quality.”

In the oil painting, which is on display at Westminster, he portrayed her as a solitary figure, even taciturn, with her eyes looking down, and with the vastness of Westminster behind her, like the weight of past and present.

“I wanted to show her in that private moment, with a certain gravity about her,” explains the painter.

In the last 70 years, authors, filmmakers, playwrights, composers and painters have reacted to the figure of Elizabeth II as a symbol and a human being, either by commenting on the privileged position of her or trying to sketch the private life of a woman who He rarely spoke in public and avoided making personal revelations.

The dual qualities of majesty and mystery placed her in the most diverse places in the popular imagination, from understated royal art to punk and a variety of film and television characterizations.

“I think because she was a constant presence that didn’t say much, it allowed people to project themselves on her in different ways,” says Elizabeth Holmes, whose book on royal style “HRH: So Many Thoughts on Royal Style” was published in 2020. “Also, you can make it very easy for people to look like the queen. You can take it as a starting point and continue”.

The sovereign has been represented in all kinds of film productions: from the award-winning portrait of Helen Mirren in “The Queen” to the farce “Naked Gun” and the somber “Spencer” by Chilean Pablo Larraín, with Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana and Stella Gonet as Elizabeth.

Where it has been most fully dramatized is in the Netflix series “The Crown”, which follows his private life from the beginning of his reign to the most recent time, and whose production paused as a mark of respect after the death of Isabel II.

When portrayed by Claire Foy as a glamorous young monarch, she can be seen finding her way in a new life, trying to maintain a happy relationship with her husband, Prince Philip, while also performing her royal duties with the sobriety of an older person.

Olivia Colman continued the role of Isabel, who over time becomes more mature, also with flaws, such as when she does not travel to the site of a mining tragedy in Wales to comfort the population or has little empathy with the problems of Diana and Carlos.

“I externalize my feelings. The queen isn’t supposed to do that,” Colman explained to “Vanity Fair” in 2018. “She had to be a rock to everyone and she’s been trained not to (express her feelings).”

The queen did not comment on works about her, nor did she seem always aware of cultural trends. Greeting Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page at a Buckingham Palace reception in 2005, she seemed unsure who he was and what instrument he played.

But she had a sense of her own place in the world and had the knack of appearing with Daniel Craig as James Bond in a video from the 2012 Olympics, as well as enough good humor to allow her to be filmed jumping by parachute from a helicopter.

Fiction authors enjoyed taking the queen on unexpected adventures. In “The Autobiography of the Queen” by Emma Tennant, the monarch travels to Saint Lucia, in the Caribbean. SJ Bennett worked from the premise of “what if the queen solved crimes?” in the mystery novels “The Windsor Knot” and “A Three Dog Problem.”

“She had a unique perspective on the world. She was always looking out when everyone else was looking at her, so she must have seen a lot of things that we don’t see, ”says Bennett, the daughter of an army veteran who met the sovereign.

“He had a very wry sense of humor and a tremendous instinct for fun, but also an almost supernatural instinct for diplomacy, and a world-class sense of duty,” he says.

Musicians have paid tribute to her, they have condemned her and also mentioned her name to make her laugh.

For punk and New Wave artists, she was a monument to be torn down. “The Queen Is Dead” by The Smiths mocks the royal family and the succession of power: “I say, Charles, don’t you ever crave/ To appear on the front of the Daily Mail/ Dressed in your Mother’s bridal veil ? (Carlos, do you ever feel like appearing on the front page of the Daily Mail/ dressed in your mother’s wedding veil?)”. The Sex Pistols helped define the punk movement in 1976 with “God Save the Queen,” in which Johnny Rotten (now Lydon) says “there’s no future” by roaring out some of the most scathing, nihilistic lyrics to ever hit the charts. of British popularity:

“God save the queen/ The fascist regime/ They made you a moron/ A potential H bomb/ God save the queen/ She’s not a human being… (God save the queen/ the fascist regime/ they made you an idiot/ a potential atomic bomb / God save the queen / she is not human)”.

Instead, other composers responded with affection. Duke Ellington met her in the late 1950s and found her “so inspiring” that he soon collaborated with Billy Strayhorn on “The Queen’s Suite” and had a gold record made especially for her.

In the late 1960s, Paul McCartney created the 23-second “Her Majesty” with its chorus: “Her Majesty’s a pretty nice girl/ but she doesn’t have a lot to say. doesn’t have much to say)” and The Beatles included it at the end of “Abbey Road”.

As he explained in “Paul McCartney: The Lyrics,” released in 2021, the musician composed the song in part because the sovereign didn’t really make many public statements, beyond her annual Christmas speech or at the State Opening of Parliament. McCartney met the queen on multiple occasions, as a Beatle and as a solo artist, and even played a song for her. But he reaffirmed in his book: “I didn’t have much to say.”