They postpone for the 17th of this month the hearing involved in the FM Case

The judge of the Permanent Attention Court of Santo Domingo Oeste, Odalis Alapis, postponed until the 17th of this month the knowledge of the average coercion of those involved in the FM Case.

The magistrate made the decision to give lawyers the opportunity to prepare their means of defense and manage budgets.

The defense of one of the defendants who resides in Santiago did not attend the hearing, so one of the lawyers present gave the qualifications.

As soon as the hearing concluded, the defendants, wearing protective helmets and bulletproof vests, were taken from the court and transferred under the guard of police officers to the Ciudad Nueva preventive prison, where they are being held for security reasons.

While the prisoners were being lowered, a woman threw a bottle at them, so the lawyers had to intervene to prevent their clients from being injured. The woman was arrested and released minutes later, due to apparent mental health problems.

The Public Ministry requested the coercive measure against Juan Gabriel Pérez Tejada, who owns the car wash Único Auto Detailing, Anabel Altagracia Sánchez Santana, Juan Isidro Pérez de la Rosa, Rolando Miguel Reyes Javier, Dyna Madison Noguera Polanco, Ramluis Mejía Azcona and Gladis Sofía Azcona de la Cruz.

All were arrested during raids carried out in Santiago, Santo Domingo and Punta Cana, after being linked to a network of scams through phone calls to dozens of US pensioners.