They postpone knowledge of coercive measure against Sarah Rodríguez, ‘trader’ accused of millionaire scam in Santiago

The authorities postponed hearing the coercive measure against Sarah Rodriguez, accused of being the head of a network that defrauded more than 50 people with a false investment model that promised to multiply what was contributed through the cryptocurrency market.

Rodríguez, 31, was arrested last Friday in Santiago de los Caballeros, and prosecutors point out that she used misleading strategies to attract customerswhich later convinced to make bank deposits, in local currency and in dollars, making a scam that exceeds 50 million pesos.

The judge of the Office of Permanent Attention of the Judicial District of Santiago postponed the knowledge of coercion measure for Wednesday 17, at 9:30 in the morning, with the purpose that the lawyers of the accused, can prepare the budgets that will be presented at the hearing.

Mito Núñez, legal representative of Sarah Rodríguez, said that another reason for the postponement was so that the parties have full knowledge of the accusation raised by the victims, so that the technical defense can make a correct exercise of the accusation.

While Johan Newton López, who represents the more than 50 plaintiffs of fraud, said that due to the large number of people affected, a special room will be set up to learn about the coercion measure.

Miguel Díaz, another lawyer for those allegedly swindled in the case of sarah rodriguezHe said he had a lot of evidence against the accused.

“We have digital, documentary evidence, and based on the case file they proceeded to postpone it,” said the lawyer.

The defendant, said the lawyer, used numerous Deceitful strategies to attract clients whom he convinced to make bank deposits and in cash, in local currency and in dollars, carrying out a scam that exceeds 50 million pesos.

According to the Public Ministry, the accused presented a fictitious business through the entity Black Box Investment EIRL and that, to claim the success of the investment, “he showed an apparent economic solvency, due to the opulent life he exhibited, with purchases of vehicles, sponsorship of events and alleged alternative businesses.”

Likewise, the accused used false documents to show alleged transactions and investments, according to the prosecution body.

Specifically, the woman faces charges for violation of article 405 of the Dominican Penal Codeas well as by 15 and 18 of Law 53-07, On High Technology Crimes and Crimes.

Also, for violation of article 3, numerals 1, 2, 3 and 4 of Law 155-17 against Money Laundering.