They prank Selena Gomez during ‘Saturday Night Live’ promo

James22 mins ago
United States.- Selena Gomez was seen in a video he released on Thursday night Saturday night Live as its new promo, announcing that, for the first time, the young woman will be its host along with Post Malone and Aidi Bryant and Bowen Yang, the last two are already their usual ones.

