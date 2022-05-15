They prank Selena Gomez during ‘Saturday Night Live’ promo

United States.- Selena Gomez was seen in a video he released on Thursday night Saturday night Live as its new promo, announcing that, for the first time, the young woman will be its host along with Post Malone and Aidi Bryant and Bowen Yang, the last two are already their usual ones.

Selena is wearing a black turtleneck sweater and blue pants. She kicked off the clip by saying, “Hi, I’m Selena Gomez and I’m hosting SNL this week with Post Malone.

While Bryant added: “Two pop stars and two comedy actors, huh?” To which Gomez responded, “I’m actually an actress, too,” while Post stressed, “And I’m not really a pop star.”

To which Yang pointed out, “And I prefer drama,” so Bryant said, “Well, I didn’t know they were a bunch of divas, rude.”

In another shot, Yang asks Selena if she’s nervous. “Selena, this is your first time presenting, are you nervous, do you have ants in your pants?’

To which the actress replied, “No, I’m just excited,” to which Bryant replies, “Well, are you sure? Are you sure you don’t have ants in your pants?”

So the famous said: ‘No, I’m fine’, to which Malone replied: ‘Well, maybe you should check if you have ants in your pants.’ Due to her insistence, Selena asked them if there was something she needed to know, so the three of them decided to come clean with her.

Bryan told him, “We spilled a lot of jam on your pants,” and Yang added, “We left your pants out for three days,” and Malone said, “And then, I spilled my ant farm on your pants.” Then all three said “I’m sorry” and that’s where the clip ended.