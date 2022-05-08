They prepare celebrations for the 77th anniversary of the School of Medicine – Evening News

León, Gto.- With the launch of a book and a day of activities in the Roberto Plasencia Saldaña Bicentennial Theaterformer students of the School of Medicine of the University of Guanajuato, make preparations to commemorate the 77th anniversary of his house of studiesto which they expect an attendance of 1,400 people.

The organizers of the event, led by Dr. Pablo Campos Maciasformer director of the School of Medicine and also a professor at the same, reported that the event will be held on May 27 and the activities will begin at ten in the morning.

Talks and interviews

The program is made up of talks and interviews with former students who will share what it is like to be a graduate of this school and what challenges they have faced to get to where they are. as well as a few words by the rector Luis Felipe Guerrero Agripino.

In addition, an audiovisual chronicle of the book’s content will be presented; “White Roses: Chronicles of the teaching of medicine at the University of Guanajuato”, a two-volume work of more than 600 pages that includes more than a thousand photographs that the former students provided for the realization of this compendium of memories.

“Is named “White roses”because in the School of Medicine, their gardens always had these flowers that were cared for with great care by their two gardeners, so that all the former students, we see them as an icon of the school, in addition, those of us who had a girlfriend or a woman who filled our hearts, we always stole those roses to give them as gifts” explained Dr. Campos Macías.

The rights to the book were transferred to the University of Guanajuato and it is the highest university in the state, which will be in charge of printing it, the first print run will be 500 books but there will be a second print run and the cost of the book has not yet been defined. same.

Four years of research

To fill these pages, it was an arduous four-year job, in which they interviewed hundreds and hundreds of former students. As for the event, it was achieved thanks to a collection made by the same graduate doctors and in which each one contributed the amount they wanted to carry out this celebration.

Dr. Campos shared what motivated him to write this book, to which many of his colleagues joined as co-authors, including physician Roberto Gómez Alba, Luis Humberto López, Primo Quiroz and Dr. Antonieta Díaz Guadarrama, as well as Lichita Franco. Give them.

“Talking with many colleagues from the 90 generations that the León School of Medicine has had, I realized that there were many experiences, a lot of history, for what I said this has invaluable value, it is the history of the school told by all its members. former students, who have given him prestige, so I decided to start writing this book”, the doctor specified.

For this event, the attendance of more than 1,400 doctors is expected, in addition to León, from other municipalities and even states such as Puebla, Michoacán, Jalisco and Mexico City. The presence of graduates residing abroad, mainly Germany and the United States, has also been confirmed. With a cut to this Saturday, there were 500 people registered.