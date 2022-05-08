They prepare celebrations of the Faculty of Medicine

On May 28, the Bicentennial Auditorium, Roberto Plascencia Saldaña, will be the meeting place for former students of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Guanajuato, one of the most important and respectable academic institutions in the city.

This year marks the 77th anniversary of the foundation of the faculty, and after two years of pandemic, in which all events were cancelled, it is extremely gratifying for graduated doctors to return to face-to-face activities.

During the event, 5 graduate students will be interviewed, who will tell everything that they have experienced as part of the faculty. The book “White Roses” will also be presented, which narrates the history of the Faculty from its beginnings and was co-written by Pablo Campos and Luis Humberto López Salazar.

There were 34 teachers at a time when there wasn’t even a formal building. Today it is on January 20, but the first generations and the first teachers ventured without resources, as Dr. Pablo Campos recalls.

“The most remarkable thing is that since he started medical school, he has had a very high level. A high academic level and also a high level of social sense, and that is not because I say so as a graduate, but because there are different national parameters, which corroborate that among the 150 medical schools that exist, our faculty has been among the first Campos noted.

The presentation will be given by Dr. Roberto Arenas Guzmán, known in the faculty and with an extensive curriculum. The authors and doctors will dedicate themselves to talking about the creation and the importance of the book as such. There will be a recess in the middle of the day.

There will also be music from the seventies and piano music, who will have a musical number for four hands. It is intended that after this, the graduates can meet each generation.