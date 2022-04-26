They present Club Atlético La Paz; lack of approval of the Expansion League

Club Atlético La Paz was officially born, which this Tuesday was presented as the new team of the Expansion League and now only the approval of the circuit assembly to confirm 100 percent their presence.

At a press conference attended by the president of Club Atlético La Paz, Arturo Lomelithe president of the Expansion League, Michelangelo TenVíctor Manuel Castro, Governor of Baja California Sur and Milena Paola Quiroga, Municipal President of Peacethe first details of this franchise that takes place in the circuit of the Wild Crab.

“The League has not yet defined the datesit can be in the middle of June or the beginning of July (the beginning of the tournament), it is important to point out that we are delivering the necessary documentation to be approved by the Expansion Leaguethere is a last requirement that is the meeting of the presidents so that they accept the project that is already fully integrated, we are doing very well”, said Lomeli.

Will be in May when the achieved approval from the other owners.

Lomeliwho also owns the Mazorqueros of Ciudad Guzmán on the Second division He assured that his project will be with his own players, since what they bought from Grupo Orlegi was the franchise of the Wild Crab.

“We bought a franchise without players, we bought a founding franchise of the Expansion League what had no other assets more than the franchise itself,” he added.

Tenfor his part, mentioned that the Expansion League already working with the review of all areas of the club and the Guaycura Stadiumwhich has 5,200 places, capacity allowed for the circuit.

“Currently what we are doing is both a review of the infrastructure of the stadium, we are going to have the review commission and if it has the capacity allowed, it is not necessary to have more than 6 or 7 thousandhas 5 thousand and with that we can deal with this, we plan to review the entire financial, general, legal and infrastructure part of the club, which is what we are working on right now”, commented the president of the Expansion League.

“We have had talks for a month and a half and for me it is an honor, Peace It is an excellent city where there can be an excellent hobby. It is a pleasure for us to further expand the League and we have a presence since Merida to La Paz.

He anticipated that the transmission of the local matches of the La Paz team will reach the USA.