“They pretend”, Juninho not convinced by the Mbappé-Messi-Neymar trio

Juninho made his debut on Monday in Rothen ignites as a new member of Dream Team RMC Sport. The former Brazilian midfielder for OL expressed his fears about the rest of the PSG season if the three attacking stars do not start defending for the team.

Unsustainable since the start of the season, PSG had a first hitch against Monaco (1-1) on the fourth day of Ligue 1. A taste of the difficulties to come in the Champions League according to Juninho. The new member of Dream Team RMC Sport regretted seeing Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi and Neymar not getting involved enough in defensive duties.

“Of course it’s nice to see when Paris scores seven goals or five goals at the start of the season. But from the moment when there is an opponent in front, there is a high level, it’s complicated, estimated the Brazilian during his visit to Rothen ignites. There, when you don’t have the ball, you have to work. If you want to be a champion and win the Champions League, you have to watch Manchester City how they work on losing the ball. Even when sometimes it was a 4-4-2 with Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne. If you don’t have this collective conscience, this humility to accept that football is not just about scoring goals and when you don’t have the ball you let the opponent do it easily. Nope! It depends on the level. It may pass in some matches in Ligue 1 because you will create so many chances. But in other games not.”

>> PSG-Monaco (1-1)

Juninho: ‘They are pretending’

Juninho criticizes in particular the attacking trident of PSG for not helping the rest of the team enough when the opponent presses hard or controls the ball. Worse, for a matter of ego, the three Ile-de-France stars can harm each other.

“I think of the three, one looks at the other. It means that the ego is so high that if one looks at the other he will say to himself ‘no, he is not making the effort, I don’t do it either. They pretend, chained the new consultant of RMC Sport. I think the three are very intelligent, they are the three best players in the world. But there it is the control of the egos.

>> All PSG matches in the Champions League, it’s on RMC Sport

“Having the humility to really get high for your partners”

A few days before the entry into the running of Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, on September 6 against Juventus at the Parc des Princes, Juninho also specified that the justice of the peace for PSG and Christophe Galtier will be the European scene. .

“We will see in the first match of the Champions League which team will start. It will be at home against Juventus (live on RMC Sport 1). Even if we know that the first phase, without being easy, they must pass. You can lose the first game and still qualify. From the moment there are playoff games, the pressure will be there, said Juninho again. You can be called Messi or Mbappé, they are human beings When things are going well, at that level it’s automatic. When there’s a little doubt and the pressure mounts, then it gets a little complicated. Because if the players don’t have this awareness that in football you have to fight and fight, you have to have the humility to really get high for your partners. There, ok it could work. Otherwise I think we’re going to see some magnificent matches but at the end of the season and in a year, we will have the same discussion.”