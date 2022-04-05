They process 24 arrest warrants for a fraud scheme against the College of Expert Electricians

Staff of the Police Bureau and of Justice Department arrested this Tuesday more than twenty people linked to a fraud scheme against the College of Electrical Experts of Puerto Rico (CPEPR), led by the former executive secretary of that institution, Jennifer Ruiz-Pacheco.

In total, 63 charges were filed against 24 people for fraud, aggravated illegal appropriation, ideological falsehood and forgery of documents. These defendants were imposed a global bail of $1.65 million.

Of the total charges, the prosecutor Roxanne Rivera Carrion presented 15 against Ruiz Pacheco, who at the time of the events -between February 2019 and January 2020- was in charge of making all the payments in the name of the CPEPR.

At this time, the Police have managed to process 22 of the 24 arrest warrants for this case. The arrests of 15 women and seven men were carried out in Cataño, Bayamón and San Juan.

The Police Commissioner, Antonio Lopez Figueroareported that the operation will continue until the arrest of two other missing defendants is achieved.

Those arrested are expected to appear this afternoon at the San Juan Court for the posting of bail.

“The fact of obtaining an economic advantage from a benefit that was created to compensate for death or permanent disability is an act of abuse and contempt for the most vulnerable,” declared, for his part, the Secretary of Justice, Sunday Emmanuel.

Meanwhile, in written statements, the president of the CPEPR, Frances Berríos Meléndez, asked the authorities that those who failed be prosecuted “with the full weight of the law.”

According to Berríos Meléndez, at the beginning of his presidency, in August 2020, he requested a forensic audit of the fiscal operations of the CPEPR, which gave way to the investigation by the authorities, which culminated in twenty arrests this morning.

“Our College has 53 years of continuous service to workers in the electrical industry and offers an essential service to citizens,” he said. “We will not allow unscrupulous people to stain the service trajectory of this organization that is essential for the country.”