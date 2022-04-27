they prohibit him from saying certain things on Twitter to buy the company

As the hours go by we come across new details of the purchase of Twitter by Elon Musk. as collected Bloombergregulatory documents filed yesterday indicate that the new owner of the social network you will not be able to tweet messages that go against the company or its members.

This is not the first time that Elon Musk has been ordered to moderate the tone of his tweets, of course. In 2019, he even had to seek the approval of legal counsel before making Tesla-related posts. In any case, it is not clear if with Twitter he could get to suffer some kind of reprimand in case of disobeying.

The document stipulates that Elon Musk “will be permitted to post tweets about the merger or transactions contemplated herein, provided that such tweets do not discredit the company or any of its representatives“. It could be said that it is a kind of muzzle that is applied to the tycoon of South African origin to try to contain any possible controversy here until the acquisition is completed.

However, it is inevitable that there will be doubts not only about the effectiveness of the measure, but also about the scope of its application. How to determine when an Elon Musk tweet belittles or denigrates Twitter and the people who are part of the company? Some cases are more explicit than others, clearly. Let’s not forget that the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX criticized the social network for its alleged lack of freedom of expression; and he even compared Parag Agrawal, its CEO, to Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin.

It goes without saying that Twitter intends to avoid such extreme situations, which can impact the already troubled environment that the company is experiencing these days. However, other scenarios for the application of this “clause” are not entirely clear.

Elon Musk will have to be more polite in his tweets on Twitter

The block to tweet discrediting Twitter has not prevented Elon Musk from continuing to publicly criticize the social network, after all. And this is where that blurry line that we mentioned in the previous paragraph is drawn.

Yesterday, Musk responded to a tweet from the journalist Saagar Enkheti with a clear objection to proceeding from the platform before his arrival. The tycoon referred to an article in which it was mentioned that the lawyer vijaya gadde, legal director of Twitter, cried during a staff meeting; In it, the company’s employees had expressed their concern about the arrival of the new owner.

“Twitter’s leading censorship advocate, who manipulated the world with the Joe Rogan podcast and censored the Hunter Biden laptop story, is very upset about the Elon Musk takeover,” Enjeti said. To which the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX replied: “Suspending the account of a major news agency for publishing a truthful story was obviously incredibly inappropriate.”

see more Suspending the Twitter account of a major news organization for publishing a truthful story was obviously incredibly inappropriate — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 26, 2022

Thus, Elon Musk referred to the controversy surrounding the case of the son of Joe Biden, the current president of the United States. In 2020, both Twitter and Facebook limited the distribution of one article from The New York Post about the alleged link between Hunter Biden and a Ukrainian energy company. This provoked criticism, especially from the American right, which considered that the determination violated the federal electoral law in the middle of the campaign for the presidency. To the point that even the Federal Election Commission was forced to investigate.

And while Twitter later backed down on its censorship of The New York Post article, the decision sparked internal criticism. Jack Dorsey himself, founder of the social network and then CEO of it, had rated the measure as “unacceptable”.

see more Our communication around our actions on the @nypost article was not great. And blocking URL sharing via tweet or DM with zero context as to why we’re blocking: unacceptable. https://t.co/v55vDVVlgt —jack⚡️ (@jack) October 14, 2020

beyond everything, it is very unlikely that Elon Musk will stop his momentum when it comes to tweeting. If you didn’t care too much in the past, why change now?

see more The Instagram curse: Water everywhere, yet always thirsty. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 25, 2022



