They prohibit the use of colored wigs in the presentations of Yailin the most viral

The urban singer Yailin the most viral and her representatives prohibited the use of colored wigs in their presentations for “safety”.

“As a security measure today for the Yailin La más Viral party, they will not be allowed to enter to people who are wearing colored wigs”, published the Instagram account of one of the places where the Dominican appeared and this measure has been extended to the others.

Internet users assure that this measure is by Karol G, who wears blue hair and his fans have taken this color to honor him.

The case of the wigs became known after a fan of “the most viral” reported through social networks that she was denied access to one of her presentations. for having a blue wig.

I just got kicked out of Marbella Lounge because of my wig, I went as a fan to see Yailin and they told me that I couldn’t be there, that I had to go out, because Miss Yailin said that she would not sing if there was a woman with a wig of this color, that is, blue. I say, I don’t know if I’m representing Karol G, “said the girl.

They boo Anuel

In a recent presentation of Anuel in Las Vegas, the public began to boo him when the song he had with Yailin and They also asked Karol G.

Before going on stage, the Puerto Rican artist played in the background “If you are looking for me”, the theme of Anuel and the Dominican, it was then that the audience began to boo the melody and shouted the name of the ex-partner of the ragpicker, the Colombian Karol G.

In a video shared by Univision and several international media, he showed the public shouting “Karol G” while Yanuel’s song plays in the background.

However, the interpreter of “Real until death” came on stage and sang part of his repertoire before the thousands of people who gathered in Las Vegas.