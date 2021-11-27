They promised fake green passes on Telegram in exchange for Bitcoin: Finance searches also in Liguria

The Guardia di Finanza unmasked, as part of an important investigation that took place throughout Italy, the green pass scam which provided for an “authentic” green pass for 100 euros, payable in cryptocurrencies.

It is a scam implemented once again on Telegram and it was discovered by the agents of the yellow flames who identified the account administrators and carried out a series of searches, also in Liguria.

In particular theoperation to combat the phenomenon of “green pass” scams was coordinated by the financiers of the Special Privacy Protection and Technological Fraud Unit as part of a complex and innovative investigation by the IV Department (Fraud and Consumer Protection – Cybercrime) of the Milan Public Prosecutor’s Office, coordinated by the Deputy Prosecutor Eugenio Fusco and directed by Deputy Prosecutors Bianca Maria Baj Macario and Maura Ripamonti.

The latest generation Bot and Avatar investigation tools, implemented also thanks to the help provided by the IT investigation team of Group-IB, technological partner of Interpol and Europol, combined with an innovative and dynamic “real time” monitoring of network and the application of cutting-edge investigation techniques by the military of the Guardia di Finanza, made it possible to identify and search several Italian citizens in Veneto, in Liguria, in Puglia and Sicily, Telegram account administrators, who promised countless “customers” to provide authentic green passes, equipped with QR codes perfectly suitable to pass the checks imposed by the regulations in force.

The crooks, who ensured the authenticity of the green pass thanks to an alleged complicity of health personnel and which guaranteed users the “satisfied or reimbursed” formula, required the payment of the title strictly in cryptocurrencies.

The investigations made it possible to unmask the members of the criminal organization – who immediately admitted their responsibilities – completely rebuild their customer network and seize the illicit profits in cryptocurrency. Bitcoin and Ethereum were the favorites.

In fact, the discovery on the numerous devices of the suspects – seized first and then analyzed – of photographs of identity documents and health cards of numerous subjects, reports certifying the negativity of nasopharyngeal swabs, false certificates of satisfaction of customers for the counterfeit green passes and, above all, chats from which the devious modus operandi adopted by the criminal organization emerges in an eloquent way.

Numerous users of the network who – in order to circumvent the regulations for the protection of the community issued by the legislator to counter the evolution of the pandemic in progress – attracted by the idea of ​​being able to purchase a green pass without qualification for a cost of 100 euros, in addition to having lost the agreed sum, they also superficially shared their identity documents, exposing themselves to high risks regarding their illicit use.

“The operation – commented by the Fiamme Gialle – demonstrates how the monitoring, constantly implemented by the Guardia di Finanza, of the economic sectors made more attractive by the health emergency and of those most vulnerable due to the current recession, is essential to stem the aims expansion of organized crime “.

PREVIOUS

This is not the first operation on the no-vax issue involving Liguria. Only 10 days ago the police had dismantled a network, the “ViVi warriors”, which aimed to disrupt the vaccine hubs: even in that case a Savonese, a 56-year-old from Finale Ligure was involved.

As regards specifically the false certificates, however, in August it was the police who proceeded, in the “Fake Pass” operation, with a series of searches throughout Italy to people linked to 32 different Telegram channels that proposed the purchase.