They promote physical and emotional well-being with open-air dance workshops

Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua.— Through the break dance and ballroom dance workshops organized by the civil association Arte en el Parque in southeastern neighborhoodsthe instructors promote the physical and mental well-being, as well as the development of the talent of the participants.

The workshops organized by the civil association Arte en el Parque are held in public parks in the Parajes de Oriente and María Martínez neighborhoods.

The break dance workshop takes place from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. every Tuesday in the Parque de las Canchas, and the ballroom dance workshop takes place from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesdays. and Thursday.

Hip-hop culture artist Gerardo Medina, ‘Freeman’, explains that breakdance and the music that accompanies it contribute to lower stress levels in those who practice itin addition to multiple health benefits such as disease prevention and improved coordination.

‘Freeman’ adds that the benefits go further, since he details that this artistic and sports discipline improves self-esteem and is an awakening of talent. The workshop that he teaches is attended mainly by girls and boys who have found in this activity a space to awaken their talents and abilities.

“If we begin to list the benefits, it can be simply a leisure activity that takes us away from leisure, works your brain, your physique and your coordination (…) it is an awakening of talents, self-esteem grows and when it grows, it makes you realizing the potential,” he adds.

A similar vision is that of Edgar Piña, instructor of the ballroom dance workshop, which is attended mainly by women of different ages. The workshop facilitator explains that practicing ballroom dancing It helps develop physical skills, but also self-care and emotional well-being.

Dancing, says Edgar, also helps to have better interpersonal (within the community) and intrapersonal (with oneself) communication.

“In the physical part, I would think of it as the development of reflexes, good coordination and balance, and in the emotional part, we learn to have better communication with people and ourselves as peoplewe learn to take care of ourselves and to be better emotionally”, he assures.

For his part, ‘Freeman’ invites the authorities to encourage physical activity, whether through dance or other sports, especially among girls and boys, because he considers that the pandemic came to affect people’s physical activity.

The dance workshops organized by Arte en el Parque, AC are part of the ‘Comunidades Juárez’ social project, sponsored by the Fundación del Empresariado Chihuahuense, AC (FECHAC), in collaboration with the Fundación Comunitaria de la Frontera Norte, AC (FCFN ).