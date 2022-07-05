They promote the quality of life of health personnel through the Labor Welfare program – Ministry of Public Health of Tucumán

At the initiative of the Ministry of Public Health, led by Dr. Luis Medina Ruiz, and implemented by the General Directorate of Human Resources, led by Mr. Fabio Andina, the program aims to promote the quality of life of health personnel.

Through it, the comprehensive care of work teams is promoted and promoted through multidisciplinary actions and tools, in coordination with different professionals and areas of Siprosa. This program is coordinated by the graduates Laura Perelmuter Y Victoria Lascanoand the psychologist Gabriella Perez.

During today’s session, the first of three meetings of the workshop “Take care of yourself to take care of yourself” was held in the Neonatology service of the Maternity Institute. These workshops provide tools for managing emotions and stress management and are aimed at all Siprosa workers. It was designed and implemented by psychologists Silvina Ricci Y Soledad Lopez Abate.

The main axes of approach are focused on five areas:

Leadership training

Promotion of physical well-being

Promotion of emotional well-being

Organizational climate

Benefits and Recognitions

