They promote the second booster dose in people over 50 years of age in New York

People over 50 already have access to a second booster against COVID.

New York.- State authorities announced this weekend the availability of the second free booster dose against Covid-19 for people over 50 who have received the first at least four months ago.

The measure announced by Governor Kathy Hochul – through a statement – ​​arises in response to recent guidelines from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that last week authorized the second booster dose of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines and from Moderna for those over 50 and some people with compromised immune systems.

“New Yorkers age 50 and older who received their first booster at least four months ago are eligible; adults 18 to 49 years of age who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and immunocompromised New Yorkers 12 years of age and older are also eligible for an mRNA booster four months after the first booster,” the Governor’s Office statement added.

Hochul insisted that “getting vaccinated and staying up to date with all recommended doses is the most effective way to prevent serious illness and hospitalizations, and move forward safely during this pandemic.”

According to the FDA, scientific evidence suggests that there is “some decline in protection” from vaccines over time, so a second booster “would help increase levels of protection in people at higher risk.”

In addition, he stated that “the benefits” of a second booster dose “outweigh the risks” of its application.

In making this decision, the FDA relied on data provided by the Israeli Ministry of Health, which already administers second Pfizer booster doses to adults, and independent studies on Moderna, among other analyses.

To get the second booster in New York, people can make an appointment at the following portal https://am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/. They can also call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX or visit vaccines.gov to find the closest location.