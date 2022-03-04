They promote women’s leadership – Plaza de Armas

San Juan del Río.- With the aim of promoting economic development in the municipality through local projects led by women; the first Women’s Forum “Vision and New Business Leadership” was presented.

The event was led by the Municipality Roberto Cabrera Valencia and was accompanied by Manuel Rivadeneyra Díaz, President of the National Chamber of the Transformation Industry (CANACINTRA); Liliana San Martín Castillo, Secretary of Labor of the State of Querétaro and Ana María Rosales Moreno, president of the Committee of Industrial Women in San Juan del Río.

During his speech, Manuel Rivadeneyra Díaz, head of CANACINTRA from San Juan, highlighted that this type of forum creates a more inclusive and egalitarian society with opportunities for men and women. “One year after the Industrial Women’s Committee was installed, it began with 10 women who trusted in the project and today there are 28 businesswomen who work to promote a culture of inclusion and gender equality, betting on real change and facing a challenge which requires recognizing the impact of women’s participation in our society,” she said. He added that women are an example of commitment and work, for which he recognized each one, ensuring that the maximum potential of a society is only reached when men and women receive the same opportunities.

For her part, the president of the Committee of Industrial Women in San Juan del Río, Ana María Rosales Moreno, said that these spaces are important to highlight the needs they have to continue working. “The important thing about these forums is precisely to highlight our needs, to be heard, to support with affirmative actions and to achieve the objectives we seek; but none of that is achieved without the participation, support and help of all and today is an example of this”, she highlighted.

Similarly, Liliana San Martín Castillo, Secretary of Labor for the State of Querétaro, said: “I know that it is not easy, that it takes a lot of effort, integrity, and strength to stand up and fight for our convictions, principles, and dreams; from the Ministry of Labor they will have an ally, personally and professionally”.

To conclude, Roberto Cabrera Valencia, from San Juan, said that this event is an extraordinary event, “this speaks of the transcendence, the collaboration and the will to work side by side for San Juan del Río. I ratify that our friends from the Chamber of the Transformation Industry are allies of our Government to consolidate the productive vocation of our municipality (…) and without a doubt, it is an example of passion and conviction to carry the name of San Juan to the entire world, women and businesswomen are the best allies to build the city model that will catapult us into the future. We need a green Industry and I know that you are innovators and entrepreneurs of a sustainable and sustainable agenda. Our philosophy is simple, we want a beautiful city with quality of life, that we claim the idea that San Juan deserves more. To you, as job creators and as leaders of your own companies, I want to recognize your talent and drive, your desire to achieve extraordinary things”

Comments

Comments