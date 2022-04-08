They propose a new candidate to relieve Tata Martino at the head of the Mexican national team

The legend Cauthmoc Blanco chatted with TUDN and proposed the name of Marcelo Bielsa, with whom he had already met in America, to lead the Tri

ANDn full vorgine about the possible future of Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino At the head of the Mexican team, possible names are beginning to emerge that could relieve him in the short-term future.

A legend of Aztec soccer as Cauthmoc White He promoted another possible candidate for the bench who, in his words, he considers suitable to lead El Tri: Marcelo Bielsa.

In a talk for the middle TUDN He confirmed that for him he is a great DT, and that he improves the footballer under his command, although somewhat strict when it comes to training.

The Argentine coach is without a team after being fired from Leeds United due to a poor run of results. Instead I relieved him Jesse MarshallAmerican coach, whose last stage dates back to Red Bull Leipzig in 2021.

His experience as a coach is more than proven. He not only entered America in the 1995/96 season, but also other renowned clubs such as Newell’s, Olympique de Marseille, Lille or Lazio.

He also has a career at national team level, having directed Argentina in two stages as DT and also to the selection of Chiliamong others, at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.