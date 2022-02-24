They propose from Navarra to create the specialty of Emergency and Emergency Medicine

Navarra Suma has presented a motion in the Provincial Parliament to urge the Government of Spain to create the new Emergency and Emergency Medicine specialty as a primary specialty, added to the current Map of medical specialties of the National Health System in Spain.

The statement of reasons for the proposal of the coalition that integrates UPN, Cs and PP highlights that the specialty of Emergency Medicine “has become already recognized in 22 countries of the European Union and in more than 100 countries of the world”. And he recalls that in Spain “it has been supported for 30 years by the Spanish Society of Urgencies and Emergencies (SEMES)”.

As highlighted in a statement, “the citizen has given and gives urgent attention a lot of importance.” “Something that has been most strikingly evident in these two years of pandemic, in which the emergency services have assessed health problems derived from the saturation of Primary Care, the delay in diagnostic tests, in early cancer detection programs or the worsening of waiting lists, constituting on many occasions the urgent care and emergency services, the first entrance to the health system used by the citizen“, Add.

He also maintains that “the lack of recognition of the specialty It has caused a significant percentage of professionals who work in emergency and emergency services to change to another medical activity in health services, making it difficult to attract and retain talentof professionals trained, trained and trained in activities of medical care in urgencies and emergencies”.

For NA+, “the non-existence of the title Specialist in Emergency and Emergency Medicine does not guarantee the homogeneity of training for all professionals that they practice in the emergency services of the National Health System, nor does it ensure uniformity in the hundreds of millions of medical acts that are carried out each year”. “This situation is exceptional, since in the rest of the specialized medical activity this homogeneity and uniformity are present,” he highlights.

Thus, the coalition has pointed out that “with the creation of the specialty of Emergency Medicine, it is intended to improve the quality of care and patient safety in emergency care and health emergencies in Spain, standardization in care and training for these services, as well as allowing the free movement of professionals in the European Union”.