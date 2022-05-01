They propose this solution for the shiny problem in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

You already have on the web the latest news and guides of this outstanding game, and now we have received more news related to Pokemon Legends: Arceus in the form of details: it is a rather curious compilation.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus

In this case, the information is related to the tendency that indicates that the shiny / variocolored pokemon have been devalued in this installment. From ScreenRant, they are now proposing some changes that would help reverse this.

Many fans have pointed out that shiny ones are too common in this title. Given this, they propose the following from the media:

The game allows you to increase the shiny spawn rate to 1/585 and things like massive spawns make it easier to get shiny.

The changes they are proposing relate to a 10 research requirement to complete a Pokédex entry, but for that research to offer more details about the Pokémon in question. For example, they explain how Zoroark allows you to create illusions.

They state that these missions to complete should be related to the Pokédex entries of the Pokémon, so that they would allow us to know more details about them.

When an entry is completed, the game should increase the shiny rate then and not before. They believe this would provide more balance, as players interested in Shiny Pokémon would complete these interesting entries and be rewarded for doing so.

What do you think?

