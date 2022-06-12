They propose to Amber Heard after losing trial against Johnny Depp

After experiencing one of the most mediatic trials in the world of entertainment and losing, Amber Heard has received an unexpected proposal. One of her fans used social networks to ask the actress for marriage.

The mysterious man claims to be a millionaire from Saudi Arabia and offered the interpreter of “Mera” to marry her after everyone turned their back on him.

Through a voice message, the subject assures Heard that he is the only support she has after the legal process did not favor her, in addition to the fact that only he can take care of her.

“Amber, since all the doors are closing on you, you have no one but me to take care of you. I have noticed that some people hate you and bully you, therefore, I decided to marry you,” she can be heard saying.

He even calls it his “blessing” although he is aware that the world does not see it that way:

“May Allah bless us both. You are a blessing, but people don’t appreciate that. I’m better than that old man.”

At the moment it is unknown if the audio, which has already been leaked on all social networks, is real or just a joke. Amber has not commented on the matter.

leave the networks

After losing the trial against the protagonist of “Pirates of the Caribbean”, Heard published a brief statement on her official Instagram account, in which she assured that she was completely disappointed in the resolution of the case, since it not only meant a defeat for her, but a setback in the fight for women’s rights.

Since then the actress has stayed completely away from the networks, even, it is said that she is not having a good time because her fortune is not enough to pay the 10 million dollars set in court, something that has not allowed her to live in peace .

In addition, his image was very damaged and the constant attacks and criticism against him have not stopped.