They propose to convert the old Canseco hospital into a museum of medicine

They propose that the building of the old civil hospital in Tampico become a medicine museumrespecting its architecture and its historical value.

Olga Méndez Hernández, representative of the International Committee of Monuments and Sites “A” Unesco, reported that this is possible if the necessary steps are followed to obtain the support of the National Institute of Fine Arts and Literature, as it is an artistic property.

“The problem has been parking, however, the center also requires it, we have to create one that can solve this situation and preserve the building.”

He explained that it can be put to various uses and a museum of medicine seems very feasible, although he added that one can also think of a school or a clinic.

“Even my students from La Salle University in Ciudad Victoria did several projects where they propose restaurants with architecture of the time and a cafeteria on the ground floor.

She commented that she has been a professor at that institution for 17 years and teaches Real Estate Intervention, where she has involved her students in issues such as the former hospital.

“The building is a jewel that deserves to be rescued and recoveredwe should make that effort and it is time, we have to take action, not stay to see more years go by, don’t expect it to fall apart.”

Méndez Hernández referred that with the Mexican College of Engineers and Architects a way to carry out a rehabilitation has been sought, but it is required that other instances also close ranks in that way.

“Obviously the building needs a comprehensive rehabilitation; they have executive projects that have not stood out because the correct guidelines have not been followedit is very important to sit down with INBA and INAH”.

He stated that very in-depth studies have been carried out and the building is in good structural and foundation conditionHowever, with the passage of time the outer part is the one that is being affected.

