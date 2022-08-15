They prosecute a health company for the death of a patient in Argentina: the doctor was false and the ambulance did not have life support | International | News

The Argentine justice is prosecuting the company Urgency Dom for the death of Víctor Calvo. The 50-year-old man suffered a heart attack in Buenos Aires and, according to his relatives, if he had been treated in time and by trained specialists, death would have been avoided.

Calvo was treated by a fake doctor who belonged to the company Urgency Dom; In addition, the ambulance that belongs to the company circulated without road support.

According to information from local media, the man called an ambulance on the night of December 1, 2021, because he was having a heart attack. A false doctor arrived at the scene who then left without treating him, to avoid being discovered. However, he charged for the consultation.

The first man arrested by the justice system in Argentina was Juan Nicolás Olivares García, who posed as a doctor who belonged to the company Urgency Dom.

Health company prosecuted for death of patient

who are responsible

According to information from Infobae, the responsibility also fell on the Urgency Dom firm, which not only sent a subject who was not a doctor to Víctor Calvo’s house, but also because the alleged professional moved in an ambulance without a defibrillator in good condition. .

Likewise, Judge Edmundo Rabbione will also prosecute Juan Carlos Gargiulo, as the main person in charge of the firm; and to Daniel Medina, the medical director, as necessary participants in the crimes of “simple homicide with eventual intent through the usurpation of titles and honors” and “forgery of a public instrument.”

“Each one with their contribution has collaborated in an indispensable way so that Olivares García acted in the accredited manner,” the court ruling said.

Likewise, the document maintains that the trust placed in the contracted health service for his medical assistance was sufficient to wait for the arrival of an official doctor, however this did not happen and Calvo died.

death could be prevented

According to information from witnesses, not even an aspirin was given by the false doctor, this would have helped the blood to coagulate better in the midst of his cardiac crisis. “He just told him that there was time and that they go to a clinic to get a checkup. That he could not take them because the ambulance had COVID-19 ”, maintain the relatives. (YO)

