They provide for the promotion of more than three thousand members of the Army, Navy and Air Force

The Executive Power ordered the promotion of rank of some 3,234 members of the Army (ERD), Air Force (FARD) and Navy of the Dominican Republic (ARD), through several general orders.

Likewise, the largest number of promoted belong to the ERD with 2,317, including Michel Aquiles Hernández Bona, now command colonel; Ismely Alexandra Fernández Rodríguez, Lieutenant Colonel, and Saraly Natasha Cruz Vargas, who now holds the position of Command Corporal.

Then there are those from the FARD, with a total of 894. The list is led by aviation technician Colonel Emilio Brito Báez, accountant Colonel Eric Manuel Gómez Marrero, Colonel Rafael Pérez Montero and pilot Lieutenant Colonel Danny Disla García.

In the case of the ARD there were 23, such as Isis Damilka Santana Peña, Leo Dan Ogando Díaz, José Luis Otaño Pérez, Yonatan Alcibiades Florian Medina, Ariel Lorenzo Selmo Araujo, José Francisco Báez Montero and Juan Carlos Mancebo Rodríguez.

more moves

This Sunday has been a busy day in terms of military promotions, with President Luis Abinader decreeing the promotion of 22 members of the Armed Forces.

The provision is contained in decree 100-22, and in it four brigadier generals are promoted to major general; twelve colonels to brigadier general; one rear admiral to vice admiral and five sea captains to rear admiral.

Also in retirements, through presidential order number 101-22, which retired a major general from the FARD and six brigadier generals from the National Army.

Likewise, retired ERD brigadier generals were promoted to the rank of major generals.