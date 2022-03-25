They publish audios of the VAR in the controversy between Uruguay and Peru

Midtime Editorial

The classification to the World Cup Uruguay was full of controversy. At meeting what finished 1-0 In favor of the squad of Luis Suárez and company, a controversial movein which the goalkeeper Rochet entered the goal with the ballwhich seemed to have crossed the line, which meant a draw for Peru.

However the so much was not awarded by the refereesince the VAR determined what had not completely crossed the lime linewhich greatly infuriated the visitors, who could miss out on going to Qatar 2022.

Due to this controversial situation, the Conmebol published a video in which he shows the images who recovered the VAR to make this decision, as well as the audio between the central referee and the assistants.

After making several approaches, advancing and retreating the play, from the booth they tell the Brazilian referee Anderson Daronco:

“Checked, did not enter. The ball does not go all the way in, let’s zoom in here“.

After reviewing it more carefully, the VAR maintains its position: the ball did not completely cross the lime line. The duel continues under orders from the booth and, once the review is over, they begin to analyze a play in the Peru area.

The duel culminated with the victory of Uruguay and, thanks to this, the sky-blue team secured their ticket to Qatar 2022. However, since Peru Paolo Guerrero pointed out that, by not scoring this goal, “They would be taking away a qualification for a World Cup”.