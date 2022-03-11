They put Ochoa on a par with Neuer and Buffon; This is how the fans in the world react

James 10 hours ago Sports Leave a comment 89 Views

The reaction of the international fans to see Ochoa as one of the best penalty shootouts
The reaction of the international fans to see Ochoa as one of the best penalty shootouts

FIFA presented an image that highlights the work of the best goalkeepers from eleven steps, the reaction of the fans was immediate after seeing William Ochoa in the squad of goalkeepers.

More news from the Mexican team:

He fought in the Tri and now Salcedo’s karma is coming in the MLS

The Mexican goalkeeper William Ochoa appeared in a group of 12 world-class goalkeepers in an interactive image from the official FIFA account where they place Paco Memo as an option to save penalties.

Although there are goalkeepers of the stature of Neuer or Buffonthe presence of William Ochoa caused surprise and even outrage in the thousands of fans who reacted to the image where they claimed that goalkeepers such as Dibu Martinez and Keylor Navas.

What did they say about Ochoa after being in a select group of goalkeepers?

The criticisms were different, but all pointed to a lack of criteria due to the presence of William Ochoa, who has a shortcoming in terms of covering penalties, is treated. He also remembered the 7 goals conceded by Chile in the America Cup.

More news from the Mexican team:

Definitively renounces the Tri, all for being ignored by Martino

Source link

About James

Check Also

Summary of the match Barcelona vs Galatasaray (0-0) Europa League

Midtime Editorial Barcelona, ​​Spain / 10.03.2022 16:01:20 Neither him 69 percent ball possessionnor the 14 …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved