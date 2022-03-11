They put Ochoa on a par with Neuer and Buffon; This is how the fans in the world react

The reaction of the international fans to see Ochoa as one of the best penalty shootouts

March 10, 2022 1:35 p.m.

FIFA presented an image that highlights the work of the best goalkeepers from eleven steps, the reaction of the fans was immediate after seeing William Ochoa in the squad of goalkeepers.

The Mexican goalkeeper William Ochoa appeared in a group of 12 world-class goalkeepers in an interactive image from the official FIFA account where they place Paco Memo as an option to save penalties.

Although there are goalkeepers of the stature of Neuer or Buffonthe presence of William Ochoa caused surprise and even outrage in the thousands of fans who reacted to the image where they claimed that goalkeepers such as Dibu Martinez and Keylor Navas.

What did they say about Ochoa after being in a select group of goalkeepers?

The criticisms were different, but all pointed to a lack of criteria due to the presence of William Ochoa, who has a shortcoming in terms of covering penalties, is treated. He also remembered the 7 goals conceded by Chile in the America Cup.

