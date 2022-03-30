They qualify as “success penalty” tax on gains in bitcoin approved by Biden

Key facts: Shehan Chandrasekera, an executive at CoinTracker criticized Biden’s proposal.

The US proposes minimum tax payments of 20% on bitcoin earnings.

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, released his budget proposal for 2023, in which he establishes the application of a tax on profits obtained through bitcoin (BTC) and cryptocurrencies.

With this measure, the US government hopes raise $5 billion in 2023 and roughly $11 billion in revenue over 10 years, money from investors in crypto assets.

The text has already had varied negative reactions. One of the first to express their dissatisfaction with the regulations It was Shehan Chandrasekera, a senior executive at tax software company CoinTracker.

Advertising

“Why call it a tax when it’s a penalty for being successful?” was one of the first messages that Chandrasekera wrote on the social network Twitter, in clear rejection of Biden’s measure.

One of the aspects that most caught Chandrasekera’s attention is the so-called tax 20% on earnings from investments in bitcoin and cryptocurrencies.

“20% annual minimum tax payments on unrealized earnings result in ‘Uncredited Prepaid Credits.’ These credits can offset actual capital gains taxes that kick in when you dispose of the asset and realize the gains in the future.”

Advertising

According to the new proposed law, anyone who has $50,000 in digital assets on a cryptocurrency exchange outside the United States or other service provider, you will have the obligation to declare them before the competent body.

Chandrasekera indicated that people must report annually to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) the basis of the total cost, the market value and the liabilities of the assets they own. “There are two types of assets: tradable assets and non-tradable assets,” says the executive.

Shehan Chandrasekera, head of tax strategy at CoinTracker, believes that the US authorities’ proposal is an attack on bitcoin and the rest of the industry. Source: Twitter.

In this sense, he explained that for tradable assets “market data will be used for the valuation of shares and cryptocurrencies.” While, for non-marketable assets, Chandrasekera assured that “it is not necessary to obtain a formal valuation. Use most of the original or adjusted cost basis, the latest valuation from the last funding round, or other approved methods.”

The proposal of Biden justifies charging taxes for the “global nature of the market” of cryptocurrencies that “provides opportunities for taxpayers to hide taxable assets and income through the use of digital asset exchanges and offshore wallet providers.”

Paying taxes for having bitcoin represents a problem for the US.

The intention to collect taxes for having cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin that Biden has proposed could be a catastrophe for the country, as explained by Johnny Luna, a lawyer associated with the American firm Gordon Law Group in an interview with CriptoNoticias.

Luna considers that this type of tax could be a “disaster not only for the world of cryptocurrencies, but for any property that generates capital gains (capital gains)».

Additionally, he explained that the rises and falls in the price of bitcoin and cryptocurrencies are constant, so “many people could be subject to paying taxes on something that one day had a high value and the other day it dropped substantially.”

The truth is that the US authorities are increasingly showing their intention to increase taxes and establish new terms with greater fiscal scope. All this framed in the executive order that outlines the government’s strategy for bitcoin regulationand which was presented earlier this month.

The executive order focuses on six key points for administration. These are: Protecting US Interests, Protecting Global Financial Stability, Preventing Illicit Use, Promoting “Responsible Innovation,” Financial Inclusion, and American Leadership.