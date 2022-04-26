They question the physical appearance of Robert Downey Jr.

At 57 years old, Robert Downey Jr. is revolutionizing social networks, although now not because of a new character far from Iron Man, but because of his slim physique that makes him look older.

The Sherlock Holmes actor uploaded three photos to his account Instagram where he shows his muscles worked by exercise, but the sharp face that gives the feeling that the glasses are too big for him.

Under the cap he wears, his gray hair is visible and, when he smiles, his facial muscles are extremely marked.

“It’s hard to watch you age,” user Latifaafh wrote.

Quickly the actor’s fans have rushed to explain that Downey’s current condition is due to the filming of “Oppenheimmer”, a film that will address the story of a scientist in the development of the atomic bomb.

In the project directed by Christopher Nolan (Batman), the actor has to play Lewis Strauss, former US Secretary of Commerce.

In leaked photos of the shoot, Downey is seen thin and gray hair shaved on his forehead, to simulate a certain baldness.

Others have expressed that his natural hair color is gray, but he dyed it for the avenger in red and gold armor.

The photos uploaded by the actor are to promote a line of t-shirts and a special edition alluding to Earth Day.

The two-time Oscar nominee and BAFTA winner for his work on “Chaplin” is in post-production on “All-star weekend,” directed by Jamie Foxx.