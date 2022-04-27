They question the PPD for certifying a candidate in the race for mayor of Guayama

The Qualifying Commission of the Popular Democratic Party (PPD) endorsed Kia Rosario Leon as one of three candidates for mayor of Guayama, despite the fact that a certification from the State Elections Commission (CEE) states that the applicant changed the address of her residence —from Cayey to Guayama— as recently as April 11 .

Under that scenario, certification can be challenged Before the Governing Board of the PPD, which meets this Saturday, acknowledged the secretary general, Ramon Luis Cruz Burgos.

In addition, two former PPD electoral commissioners, Eudaldo Baez Galib Y Gerardo “Toñito” Cruzagreed that the matter can be challenged before the EEC and even in court.

“I think it is a null certification and can be taken to court”said Baez Galib.

“The danger of this is that, since it is a certification that is made before the CEE, that file is part of the CEE, and anyone could challenge it and say: ‘That person does not meet the legal requirements of the Electoral and Municipal Code ‘” Cruz added.

The general secretary of the PPD said, for his part, that he would not bring the matter to the attention of the ruling body of la Pava because he considers that, when he warned about the problems with Rosario León’s aspiration, he fulfilled his duty. “I did my management. If any other partner in the party brings it … ”, he maintained.

He also recognized that the PPD regulations provide for the review of the Governing Board “in the event that it is requested or should be brought before its consideration.” “But, so far, no one has expressed anything to me about that,” he said.

Model ballot for the special election in Guayama. (Supplied)

The other two certified candidates for the Guayama mayoral election —to be held on May 7— are the representative Luis “Narmito” Ortiz Lugo and the director of the Guayama Citizen Assistance Office, O’brain Vazquez.

Ortiz Lugo said, in writing, that he would accept the decision of the PPD’s qualifying commission, even if he differs. “Mrs. Rosario does not meet the residency requirements, and this is easily corroborated in the EEC database”said the representative.

O’brain was not immediately available for comment.

Meanwhile, the New Progressive Alternate Commissioner, Edwin Worldanticipated that, if Rosario León prevails in the May 7 election, “the New Progressive Party he is going to contest it”.

“We can’t do anything right now because it’s an internal dispute within the PPD, but they look bad because they are certifying a candidate who does not legally qualify”Held.

“Once the applicants filed their candidacies, there was documentation that caught my attention and I made requests for information. I asked the qualifying commission to summon the applicant and to answer the questions. The qualifying commission voted and recommended the certification,” explained Cruz Nieves when asked why Rosario was certified when the CEE certification indicates that she does not comply with -at least- one year of residence in Guayama as required by the Electoral Code. and the Municipal.

Asked if the PPD -before this table- fails to fulfill its qualifying function, Cruz Burgos stressed “I fulfilled my responsibility. The commission evaluated, interpreted and voted. Once that happens. I am called to comply with the mandate to certify”.

The PPD regulations provide that the Governing Board “will have appellate jurisdiction over all the decisions of the general secretary and the president, and the decisions of the different regulatory bodies.”

Likewise, it establishes that the president of the PPD “may take the necessary emergency measures in those situations not covered by these regulations, reporting them to the executive committee, the Governing Board at its next meeting or to an assembly if the matter is your business.”

Yesterday, the president of the PPD, Joseph Louis Dalmaudid not return calls or text messages to be approached about this issue.

The dispute in Guayama has generated clashes between Ortiz Lugo and Rosario León, and has even provoked strong exchanges between the mayor of AreciboCarlos Ramírez Irizarry, and the chamber president, Rafael “Tatito” Hernandez.

Faced with this situation, Dalmau yesterday issued an order to cease and desist political attacks of a personal nature among elected officials of the community, and appointed the former mayor of Peñuelas Walter Torres as an institutional mediator to deal with this matter.

“I want to make it crystal clear that, in the event that this controversy continues in clear violation of this order and the Popular Party Regulations, I will be applying the disciplinary measures unceremoniously and to the fullest extent. I hope that all the companions respect this guideline that is the wish of all the popular ones”he pointed.