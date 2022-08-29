They question the usefulness of pulse oximeters at home for patients with COVID-19

A study indicates that the additional use of these devices did not offer any benefit compared to a monitoring system that frequently asked about symptoms.

A group of 1,056 people, the majority with COVID-19, were monitored by the same telemedicine service and, in addition, had a pulse oximeter to assess their oxygen saturation at home. Photo: Pexels.

Silent hypoxia, one of the symptom derived from COVD-19, which generates a lack of oxygenation in the arteries and makes it difficult to breathing of the patients, was one of the causes that made doctors and health institutions recommend the use of pulse oximeters for home monitoring of blood oxygen saturation in people with COVID-19 or suspected of having it, especially in risk groups such as older adults. In this way, patients could quickly detect the drop in oxygen in their blood (without waiting to have symptom) and go to the emergency room first.

However, a study published as a letter in The New England Journal of Medicine suggests that although this recommendation in favor of pulse oximeters it had a medical justification, there were no clinical trials to prove its real usefulness.

The clinical trial, conducted by researchers from the University of Pennsylvania at six US hospitals between December 2020 and February 2021, compared two groups of patients. In one group, 1,041 individuals (606 of them with COVID-19 confirmed) were under isolation at home and monitored by an automatic telemedicine service (COVID Watch) through text messages in which they were periodically asked about their symptom.

Those people who reported a feeling of shortness of breath received a call from a nurse in less than an hour to delve into each case and guide them on the most appropriate action: continue monitoring at home, go to the emergency room or arrange an urgent non-face-to-face medical consultation .

The other group, of 1,056 people (611 with COVID-19 confirmed), were monitored by the same telemedicine service and, in addition, had a pulse oximeter to objectively assess their oxygen saturation at home. Participants were required to report their oxygen saturation levels twice daily. If this saturation dropped markedly or was equal to or less than 90%, an alarm was activated.

According to the research, about 78% of the participants in the group that had pulse oximeters They sent at least one record of this device to the health services. On average, these people submitted almost 10 records during their participation in the clinical trial, which was 70% of the volume of data generated each time they used the pulse oximeters to study your blood oxygen saturation.

The researchers expected that the use of pulse oximeters It would help in two ways. On the one hand, that patients suffering from silent hypoxia would go to the hospital sooner. On the other hand, those who felt dyspnea, but had normal oxygen levels, could continue at home under monitoring, without having to go to the doctor.

However, the trial found no difference in days of survival and days out of hospital between patients with COVID-19 under the standard telemedicine program and those who checked their blood oxygen levels with a pulse oximeter. No differences were observed in any other outcome analyzed: patient anxiety, frequency of visits to the emergency department, confidence in managing the COVID-19.

A fact that was deepened because the pulse oximeters they are less reliable in black people. The only difference between the two groups was that those with pulse oximeters they contacted the health system more frequently by phone (one more call, on average) and generated more alarms.

Given these data, the authors conclude that the pulse oximeters they do not provide added clinical benefit to a program of remote health monitoring by text messages (which was shown to reduce the mortality of patients COVID-19 in a previous trial).

In addition, these devices also entail an increase in spending on health resources. However, it is important to highlight that it is not known what could be the usefulness of the pulse oximeters in those people who do not have said telemedicine service. Perhaps in this case they do offer a clinical advantage, especially when there is care overload, but the clinical trial described does not allow us to find out.

Source consulted here.