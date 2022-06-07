They question their sexuality: Sebastián Caicedo responds in the midst of the scandal over his alleged divorce

The actor Sebastián Caicedo is being involved in negative comments because now they are questioning their sexuality. In the midst of all the scandal that he is going through with his wife, Carmen Villalobos, due to an apparent love break, now the Colombian is being questioned about whether he is heterosexual or homosexual.

Beyond the rumors that are being generated is that he has spent approximately five months without publishing any type of content on social networks with Villalobos, and what for some couples could be completely normal, for them it is not. Both were used to sharing their lives together on various platforms.For this reason, it has generated doubt in many.

Caicedo made a publication where he shows that he is reflecting on the situations that are generated in life, as well as He took the opportunity to highlight that the focal point, such as happiness, starts from a transformation in each human being.

It was for this reason that one of his followers from the social network of the camera decided to be quite punctual and commented: “You are gay?”. Without going into further details he replied with three emojis They did not leave anything clear but evidently he did not want to leave the question they asked him to wait.

However, despite constant questioning, many of those who have followed his work for years expressed their unconditional support. In addition, they clarified that no matter what their tastes are, the important thing is the talent they have.

Did they sign the divorce?

Some tabloid headlines have been responsible for ensuring that the spouses would have already signed the divorce decree amid constant rumors of separation. However, the protagonist of “Without breasts there is no paradise” clarified what was happening.

“That was a decision we made from the beginning of the year, like separating the races, separating the human beings, because he still has his life, i still have mine and sometimes that was mixing and causing things like rolls”, Carmen explained in an interview with MezcalTV.

“Then we decided as long as they don’t see us together so that each one can continue building those dreams and those personal things that we have. We did decide how to let the social networks of the relationship rest in some way, but no, there we are“added the also actress.

It may interest you:

· Carmen Villalobos and Sebastián Caicedo are separated: but everything is temporary, they are still married, only work keeps them away

· Carmen Villalobos and Sebastián Caicedo seemed inseparable… what happened?

· Carmen Villalobos, the villain of Café con Aroma de Mujer, and her husband make a new life in Miami