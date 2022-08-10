They raid in Santiago a business owned by the accused in the Falcón Case

Members of the National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD), together with the Public Ministry, are raiding various places in Santiago this Wednesday, including the business Investments Prieto de Jesus SRLowned by one of those implicated in the Falcón Case.

The owner of the company is Alberto de Jesús Polanco, also known as “El Prieto”, accused of being one of those in charge of managing part of the businesses of the aforementioned leaders of the alleged criminal networkErick Randhiel Mosquea Polanco and Juan José de la Cruz Morales.

The raid is in the El Retiro sector, near Francia Avenue, where anti-narcotics agents entered the aforementioned establishment accompanied by a prosecutor.

People who work in the aforementioned business have appeared at the scene of the events, although they have not been allowed to enter.

However, site employees assured members of the press that the Authorities entered the company “without any type of authorization” and without the presence of the owners of the company.

The agents broke the locks of the establishment to enter, proceeding to requisition the business in question.

According to reports, Inversiones Prieto de Jesús SRL is dedicated to vehicle loans, financing, rentals and foreign currency exchange.

About the case

This is an investigation by the Public Ministry, where 21 citizens accused to incur in drug trafficking operations and money laundering, after carrying out more than 100 raids.

In addition to those mentioned above, The prosecutors also accused María Olimpia Tavares Rodríguez in their file.Juan Maldonado Castro, Víctor Elpidio Altagracia Paulino Herrera, Luis Daniel Nieves Batista, Adolfo Antonio Torres Sanabia, Julio César Jiménez Talavera, Juan Bautista Carpio Reynoso, José Alejandro de la Cruz Morales, Raúl Antonio Castro Mota.

Likewise, they mention Yana Iris Maldonado CastroAngélica María Maldonado Castro, Lenin Bladimir Torres Bueno, Marisol López Ceballos, Delfina Asunción Polanco, Ana Margarita Collado Marte, Erich Fernando Meléndez Gómez, José Miguel Castillo Taveras, Elva Teresa Polanco, Juan Carlos Durán Rogríguez, Javier Antonio Tavares Rodríguez and Felipe Espino German.