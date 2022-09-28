They raid the residence of deputy for El Seibo

The residence of the deputy of the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM) for El Seibo was raided by the Attorney General’s Office, Faustina Guerrero Cabrera (Grey Maldonado)linked to the operation falcon.

Information was confirmed by the lawyer Mito Núñez, who assured through a phone call in El Sol de la Mañana, that the Public Ministry did not have the capacity to search the house of the legislator.

“The Public Ministry making abusive use of the legal channels, and with the aim of finding some means of proof that will ruin or find a previous base element that can support the criminal type of money laundering, raid the house of ex-deputy Maldonado (Juan Maldonado Castro), in the person of his wife, who is now a deputy“said the lawyer.

According to reports, a team of prosecutors and police officers showed up at the residence of Faustina Guerrero Cabreraand loaded with computers, documents and other objects.

It is recalled that in the case Falconremain under arrest: Juan Carlos Mosquea EduardoEnerio Rafael Sandoval Valdez, María Olimpia Tavares Rodríguez (Oli and/or The Princess), Juan Maldonado Castro (Martial and/or The Leader)Víctor Elpidio Altagracia Paulino Herrera (El Gordo), Luis Daniel Nieves Batista, Adolfo Antonio Torres Sanabia (Tony and/or President), Juan Bautista Carpio Reynoso and the Dominican-Venezuelan Julio César Jiménez Talavera.

Also, against José Alejandro de la Cruz Morales Omar (La Moña), Raúl Antonio Castro Mota, Yana Iris Maldonado Castro, Angelica Maria Maldonado PeraltaLenin Bladimir Torres Bueno, Marisol López Ceballos, Delfina Asunción Polanco, Ana Margarita Collado Marte, Erich Fernando Meléndez Gómez, José Miguel Castillo Taveras (Migue), Elva Teresa Polanco, Juan Carlos Durán Rodríguez, Javier Antonio Tavares Rodríguez, Felipe Espino Germán, Andrés Guzmán Collado and Amadeo Garibaldy Read Ruiz.