They raise 40,000 euros to restore a church thanks to Minecraft

Gabriel, a young man graphic creatorbegan to respond historic structures in Minecraft, allowing anyone to explore it. So God lives there. Burgos cathedralthat of Ciudad Real and the Alfajería Palace of Zaragoza, painstakingly recreating them both inside and out. Each project of your team Requires six months of dedication. Gabriel García, the graphic designer behind this initiative, shares that The main challenge lies in the vaults and arches.since minecraft It lacks curved shapes.

‘Minecrafteate’, the popular YouTube channel founded by Gabriel joined María Fernández and Nora PulidoHe came up with the idea of ​​using his abilities to master himself. the threat that heritage encouragessuch as the church of Santiago Apóstol in Villamorón, Burgos, which was in a deplorable state.

{{#values}} {{#ap}} {{/ap}} {{^ap}} {{/ap}} {{/values}}

he impact of videos Gabriel and his collaborators were the ones who generated massive interest, trying to raise more than 40,000 euros in two campaigns for the restoration of the church of Santiago Apóstol.

Convergence enters Video games, art and the problems of dispossessed areas. In Spain it is noticeable in projects like this the route to the renaissance altarpieces from the east of León. Ramón de Poza, inhabitant of Valdavida, a town with only 50 residents, leader of this project. According to Ramón, the most forgotten was thetension captured by young people Minecraft fans. The initiative, from time to time, is available revitalize an area that, next door, is on a slope. And it seems that we are walking on a mission, because the route now attracts the greatest of 2,000 visitors annually.