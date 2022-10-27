They raise the price of coffee from the winery in Cuba. look how much

The coffee that Cubans receive in the warehouse for the fee will increase in price starting in November. The agreement was taken by the government on October 17, and only now is it made public with its appearance in Official Gazette No. 65 Extraordinary.On the website of the Ministry of Finance and Prices, it is specified that the 115-gram package of coffee will cost $11.00 pesos, and not $8.00 as before. That will be from next month, and what is sold late in November will maintain its price of $8.00 pesos.

According to the released note, the measure is due to the increase in the price of coffee in the world. It refers that “in recent years there has been a notable and sustained increase in prices in the international market of inputs and raw materials for agri-food production, which includes coffee, a product that in its production, industrial and roasting processes, It has high costs.”

To this is added that since August the payment to coffee producers in Cuba has increased. That, according to the publication of the Ministry of Finance and Prices, affects the growth of the costs of industrial processing and marketing of this product. Costs to be paid by the population.

Price increase in Cuba

The news that prices are increasing is no longer surprising in Cuba, since inflation continues unstoppable. However, it does bother me that it is the government itself that promotes it with measures like this.

This was reflected in the reactions to the announcement, in which there is no lack of questioning of the dubious quality of the mixture sold on the Island. In addition, it is frequent that the amount assigned per consumer does not arrive in the corresponding month, and the delays are accumulate over and over again.

According to the note released, the assisted and pensioners will receive help from Social Assistance so that they can pay the new price of coffee. For that reason they will receive an additional $3.00 pesos to buy the standardized family basket.