“They raped us and told us to do it in the name of God.” Shocking confessions of a daughter of the family of horrors

They used the words of the bible to justify the abuse and harassment perpetrated on their thirteen children for years. This is the shocking confession of Jennifer Turpin, alongside her sister Jordan, interviewed yesterday on the US television channel ABC.

The report of David and Louise Turpin’s rape and sexual abuse dates back to January 2018. Thanks to a phone call for help from one of their children, all 13 children were released and finally removed from the “family of horrors”, after years of harassment. In 2019 the parents of the two young women, now aged 33 and 21, were sentenced to 25 years in prison.

“God would also have allowed us to kill us: so they told us before beating us and abusing us,” said the two girls on TV, interviewed for the first time publicly by journalist Diane Sawyer.

The story

“We have been threatened with belts and canes. They also often told us that if we didn’t obey all their requests, they would tie us to bed for days»Continued Jennifer Turpin. The sister, Jordan broke the silence and allowed law enforcement to intervene on January 14, 2018.

He ran away from home and called the police: “My little sisters are tied to the bed with chains,” Jordan told the agent over the phone. Then once he reached the police station he confessed to the abuses. In the smartphone she was carrying there were videos and images of the abuses suffered by her and her twelve brothers. “We have all been close to death so many times. Then I said to myself, “maybe I won’t be able to escape and I’ll die, but I have to try”. So that day I decided to report everything, ”the young woman explained to the interviewer.

The family lived in Perris, about 60 miles southeast of Los Angeles. Almost all of the 13 brothers were severely underweight and hadn’t bathed for months when they entered the home.

The consequences

The abuse and harassment has been so “heavy, pervasive and prolonged” that it has blocked the growth of younger children. Two still have problems with muscle atrophy, while the other two will never be able to have children.

Many of the brothers changed their names to free themselves from the stigma of “family of horrors” violence. “For many of us it’s really hard to bear our surname. It’s like a label, which makes us abused forever, ”continued Jennifer.

Donations

In the days following their release, adult and minor children were hospitalized for treatment. Then a real solidarity contest began in their favor, with donations from all over the world. For the little ones, however, legal guardians were appointed who would provide for them and hand over the money collected once they reached the age of majority.