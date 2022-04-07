They ratify the preventive detention of Luis Dicent

The judges of the Second Chamber of the Court of Appeal of the National District ratified the prison preventive to louis dicentthe former administrator of the National lottery defendant in the Operation 13 case, which caused outrage in the former official.

Leaving the audience, Dicent exclaimed that he would have liked euthanasia (intervention to end life) to exist in the country to opt for it, since he understands that justice has not been done in his case.

“Sometimes I wish euthanasia was outlawed in this country, and I could opt for it right now, right now, because every time I have to see my children asking me when I’m coming back… I had nothing to do with it, I swear to God on my life… and if I had had to do with it, the last thing I do is go to the Prosecutor’s Office. My serious mistake was believing in the Prosecutor’s Office,” said the former official.

With its decision, the court rejected an appeal that had been filed louis dicent with the intention of having him released and imposing another restrictive measure such as periodic presentation or being prevented from leaving the country.

Lawyers Albert Delgado and José Bernechea, defenders of Dicent, argued that the Public Ministry finished its investigation of case 13 and filed an accusation, for which they understand that it makes no sense to prison preventive.

These lawyers claim that louis dicent has sufficient roots and does not intend to evade the criminal process.

However, the Public Ministry requested that the appeal be rejected because there is already a court empowered to hear the accusation on April 18.

The accusation

The Public Ministry presented a formal accusation against the 11 involved in the fraudulent draw registered on May 1 of last year in the National lotterywhose defrauded amount amounts to more than 500 million pesos.

For the case save prison louis dicentas well as William Lizandro Rosario Ortiz and Eladio Batista Valerio.

While the co-defendants Valentina Rosario Cruz, Jonathan Brea, Carlos Berigüete and Felipe Santiago Toribio are in prison home, while in regular presentation are Edison Manuel Perdomo Peralta, Miguel Mejía and Rafael Mesa.

Fugitive Leónidas Medina Arvelo (Nazareth) is also linked to this case.

Research Operation 13 it is in charge of the General Directorate of Persecution of the Public Ministry and the Pepca, headed by the deputy prosecutors Yeni Berenice Reynoso and Wilson Camacho.