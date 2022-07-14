They reach a final agreement on the status bill to be presented in the lower house

Washington D.C.– The Democratic leadership and Puerto Rican federal legislators reached a final agreement tonight on the bill that will be presented at the United States House of Representatives to propose a plebiscite federal between statehood, free association and independence.

The measure to be filed in the next few hours further clarifies access to US citizenship under a first pact of free association between Puerto Rico and the United States.

The new language recognizes birthright US citizenship for children born to two US citizen parents during a first compact of free association. “Automatic birth access is proposed for children of two American parents,” one of the sources said.

While, transferable under United States immigration laws in the case of a United States parent under the first compact of free association.

In addition, reference is now made to the application of federal contributions under any status alternative.

The intention has been to recognize the impact of federal taxes under statehood and that even under the political sovereignty of Puerto Rico, US businesses and citizens remain subject to federal tax regulations, added a Democratic source.

The agreement does not add any language on the subject of language and rules out, in turn, the call for a public hearing on the measure.

On the issue of citizenship, the measure will establish – as was already the case with independence in the draft legislation – that the intention of Congress is to stop the transmission of US citizenship after the end of the first free association pact.

Hours earlier, the chairman of the Committee on Natural Resources, the Democrat Raul Grijalva (Arizona), had overtaken The new day that he was ready to call the voting session for next week.

Grijalva had also warned that time was running out to reach an agreement and be able to schedule the voting session this month in his commission.

The leader of the Democratic majority in the lower house, Steny Hoyer (Maryland), had new talks this week with Puerto Rican federal legislators who have negotiated the potential bill.

The bill maintains the idea of ​​promoting a binding and self-executing federal plebiscite in which the island’s voters can choose on November 5, 2023 between free association, independence and statehood.

The matter, however, is not on the agenda of the United States Senate, where the leadership has ruled out advancing a project in favor of statehood for Puerto Rico.

“My priority is time”Grijalva pointed out in the afternoon, when he announced that he was willing to receive criticism for not holding a public hearing on the bill, in order to advance the measure in his committee before the August recess, which begins on July 29 and will run until September 13.

As leader Hoyer has said, Grijalva affirmed then that without a consensus among the Puerto Rican legislators who participated in the negotiations – Democrats Nydia Velázquez, Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, Darren Soto and the Resident Commissioner in Washington, Jenniffer González -, nothing was going to happen. .

But Grijalva was already hoping to reach an agreement that would allow him to call a voting session next week. “Everyone has taken a serious stand on this issue and they want to move forward,” Grijalva said.

By regulation, Grijalva has to give the minority at least two days notice to call a voting session. But, he said they are normally given a five-day slot.

If he presents the bill on Thursday or Friday, Grijalva can call the voting session in his committee for Wednesday, June 20, which is the day they are normally held. He had indicated that June 27 is already scheduled for his legislation on environmental justice.

Congresswoman Velázquez indicated on Twitter that the measure incorporates claims made in Puerto Rico in early June, when, together with Grijalva, González and Ocasio Cortez, she participated in a public forum and met with the island’s political parties.

“It is a historic agreement,” said Commissioner González, who considers that it is a bipartisan project. Commissioner González was the only Republican in the negotiations and the minority leader in the Natural Resources Committee, Bruce Westerman (Arkansas), had already expressed his opposition to the draft legislation to El Nuevo Día.

“(The project) basically remains the same,” said Commissioner González, in a Facebook broadcast. González said that she hopes that the voting session will be confirmed for next Wednesday, July 20, and stressed that the measure represents a message that the Commonwealth “is not a decolonizing option.”

Republican Congressman Tom McClintock (California), who opposes statehood for Puerto Rico, said that none of his colleagues on the Committee on Natural Resources has expressed support for the draft legislation announced almost two months ago.